St. Patrick’s Day in the U.S. is about celebrating Irish-American culture with the unique and festive local traditions. From lively parades to dyeing rivers green, here are the top 5 U.S. cities to celebrate the luckiest holiday of the year.

Boston, MA

Famous for hosting one of the largest St. Patrick’s Day parades nationwide since 1901, Boston also has one of the highest percentages of inhabitants of Irish descent, per the U.S. Census Bureau. Apart from the parade, the city also showcases a St. Patrick’s Day Road Race and a concert series with local Irish punk band Dropkick Murphy’s. Nature enthusiasts can even visit Boston’s Irish Heritage Trail, which highlights sites and landmarks related to Irish-American culture.

Pittsburgh, PA

A city where one-fifth of the population claims at least partial Irish ancestry, Pittsburgh is known for its grand St. Patrick’s Day parade, which features themed performances from Irish step dancers and marching bands. Other events include Irish whiskey tastings, bar crawls, beer markets, and punk rock parties.

Savannah, GA

Savannah has many unique St. Patrick’s Day traditions, including dying the water green in Forsyth Park’s fountain and the historic parade, which features marching bands, colorful floats, and traditional dancers. The city also hosts bar crawls, a rugby tournament, street performers, live music, and more Irish-themed activities.

New London, WI

Approximately 40 miles west of Green Bay, Wisconsin, New London celebrates the Irish holiday with quaint and quirky traditions such as leprechauns changing the city signs to read “New Dublin.” Locals also coordinate an Irish funeral parody, complete with a mock funeral procession, antique hearse, and coffin theatrics. Additional activities include the parade, live Celtic music, and Irish caroling.

Chicago, IL

Dating back to 1962, one of Chicago’s most famous St. Patrick’s Day traditions is the annual green dyeing of the Chicago River. Other activities include bar crawls, Irish parades throughout the city, and an 8K run called the Shamrock Shuffle.