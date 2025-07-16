Onda Launches AI-Powered Surf Forecasting and Community Connection App

Listen to Article

Onda, a cutting-edge surf app, officially launches today, offering AI-powered surf forecasting, personalized recommendations, and real-time community updates for surfers. Available on iOS and Android in Northern California, with plans to expand, Onda is designed to elevate the surfing experience by providing hyper-local forecasts, surf logs, and crew chat functionality. Key features include spot-level forecasts, session tracking, and an AI assistant to help surfers find the best conditions based on their preferences.

Onda App Launches on iOS and Android, Bringing AI-Powered Surf Forecasting and Community Connection

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Today marks the official launch of Onda, a groundbreaking new surf app that combines hyper-local forecasts, AI-powered surf recommendations, and real-time community updates—all in one sleek, intuitive experience. Now available in Northern California (with more regions coming soon) on iOS and Android, Onda is poised to become the go-to app for surfers of all levels looking to ride better waves and connect with their crews while staying plugged into the ocean lifestyle.

Onda brings AI surf intelligence to your phone—personalized forecasts and crew chat now on iOS & Android.

Born from decades of online surf checks, Onda was created by a team of lifelong surfers, product and AI experts, and designers who believe surf forecasting should be more accurate, more personal, and more fun. The app pulls live data from NOAA, CDIP, and other sources, then runs it through a proprietary AI model trained to match each user’s preferences with the best local conditions.

“We built Onda because we were tired of missing good sessions,” said Quincy Carroll, co-founder and CEO of Onda. “Most surf apps are just weather data in disguise. Onda makes it personal. It’s like having a surf guide who knows your break, your level, and your preferences.”

Key features of Onda include:

– Personalized Surf Recommendations – Get real-time updates when conditions match your ideal wave size, wind direction, and tide window.

– Spot-Level Forecasts – Hyper-local forecasts for breaks across Northern California, updated throughout the day.

– Surf Log & Session Sharing – Track your sessions, post conditions, and share them with your crew.

– Crew Chat – Coordinate dawn patrols, share stories, or just stoke each other out—all within private group chats.

– AI Surf Assistant – Ask anything from “Where should I paddle out right now?” to “Will the swell hold through the weekend?”—your surf-savvy AI companion has your back.

To celebrate the launch, Onda is handing out free Treeswax, a local provider of eco-friendly surf wax, starting this week in Santa Cruz, Pacifica, and Ocean Beach and hosting a launch party at the Steamer Lane Lighthouse lawn in Santa Cruz on August 1.

The Onda app is free to download and use now on the App Store and Google Play,

Download Onda today and surf smarter, together.