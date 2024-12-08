The United States has everything you need for a getaway. There’s wine country in California, deserts and canyons in Arizona, and Mountains that stretch across the nation. Additionally, the U.S. is home to small slices of Europe. These five U.S. cities will transport you on a European vacation without leaving the States.

Solvang, California

The city of Solvang is the Danish Capital of America. Its rich Northern European culture blends with some of California’s finest wine country. If you stroll down Copenhagen Drive, you’ll get to taste a variety of Danish pastries and baked goods, including Denmark’s popular Aebleskiver, a snack made of fried batter with a soft buttery interior. The city welcomes visitors with beautiful Scandinavian windmills. The city hosts a huge Nordic event called Julefest leading up to Christmas.

St. Augustine, Florida

Spanish colonizers founded St. Augustine in 1565, making the city the oldest in the United States. It also rivals any Spanish city for a beachy getaway, especially in the colder months. St. Augustine’s history is cemented in every corner of the city, including the Castillo de San Marcos, a 17th-century Spanish stone fortress. Visitors can also learn about the Spanish founders at the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park. The Lightner Museum is a product of Spanish Renaissance Revival style architecture where visitors can check out the city’s antiques.

Vail, Colorado

Looking for a trip to the Swiss Alps without leaving the country? Well, Vail, Colorado, may be what you’re looking for. The city is famous for its ski resorts but was inspired by the town of Zermatt, Switzerland, located at the base of the Swiss Alps. Throughout the town of Vail, you’ll find stunning architecture, such as decorated balconies and woodwork.

Helen, Georgia

A trip to Georgia will turn into Germany with a visit to Helen. The city’s balconies, pitched roofs, and red half-timbering resemble the aesthetics of a Bavarian village. There are several traditional restaurants in the area if you’re hungry for German cuisine. While only about 90 minutes outside of Atlanta, Helen quickly transports you to a small Bavarian town in Germany.

Holland, Michigan

If you couldn’t tell by the name, Holland, Michigan, is a little slice of the Netherlands. Dutch settlers founded Holland, Mich, in 1847, and the city kept its roots. It’s home to the DeZwaan Windmill, the only authentic working Dutch windmill in the United States. Nelis’ Dutch Village allows visitors to experience a Dutch village from 100 years ago. The village has Dutch Dancing, wooden shoe carving, and plenty of authentic food and drink.