Listen to Article

PETKIT has unveiled the Purobot Crystal Duo, the world’s first open-top, AI-powered automatic litter box designed to revolutionize feline care through real-time health monitoring. Blending smart technology with comfort and veterinary insight, this innovative device tracks behavioral and biological signs—such as urine pH and litter habits—to detect potential health issues like urinary tract infections before visible symptoms emerge.

Meet PETKIT’s Purobot Crystal Duo, the World’s First Open-Top Litter Box That Spots Cat Health Risks Before People Do

Designed for comfort, powered by AI, and built to catch what cats can’t communicate, including early signs of UTIs, this smart litter box brings proactive pet care into the home.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PETKIT proudly announces the pre-launch of Purobot Crystal Duo, the world’s first open-top, AI-powered automatic litter box designed to turn everyday cleanup into a moment of real-time feline health insight. With its cat-friendly open design and intelligent monitoring features, Crystal Duo signals a new era in smart pet care, where hygiene, comfort, and preventative health tracking come together in one seamless solution.

“An automatic litter box should do more than just clean—it should care,” said J.C. Zhang, Chief Product Designer, “Purobot Crystal Duo was never meant to be a gadget. It’s a health-first product designed to fit naturally into daily life and bring peace of mind to both pets and their people.”

The product’s launch coincides with a broader shift in the pet care landscape. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), more pet parents are turning to proactive wellness solutions, especially as cat ownership continues to rise. Crystal Duo not only reflects this trend—it reinforces PETKIT’s position as a category leader in connected pet health innovation.

Smarter Than Scoop-Free. Built for Feline Health.

At the heart of Purobot Crystal Duo is a discreet AI-powered camera that monitors cats’ behavior inside the litter box 24/7. Subtle signs such as loose stool, frequent visits, or excessive yowling may trigger instant alerts through PETKIT app, allowing pet parents to intervene early. When paired with PETKIT’s pH-activated crystal litter, the system can also detect urine pH imbalances, helping identify health risks like urinary tract infections (UTIs) or bladder stones before they escalate.

Expert-Backed Design for Cats and Their Humans

While many automatic litter boxes rely on enclosed designs, research and real-world feedback indicate that many cats tend to avoid covered spaces. As a result, owners are often left frustrated and revert to manual scooping. Purobot Crystal Duo is the first AI litter box to feature an open-top structure, co-developed with veterinarians and feline behaviorists to align with cats’ natural preferences.

The open design encourages comfortable, stress-free use. Dual waste bins enable up to 30 days of hands-free operation, while hygienic, disposable trays make cleaning simple. A built-in N60 odor eliminator keeps the environment fresh and clean all day long.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Vet-Level Insight. Always On. Surprisingly Affordable.

While Purobot Crystal Duo delivers real-time alerts, its deeper value lies in continuous health monitoring. By recognizing subtle changes in routine, it empowers pet parents to act before symptoms become serious—potentially saving on costly vet bills and sparing pets unnecessary pain.

Unlike many tech products that are expensive or complex, Crystal Duo is designed to be both affordable and accessible. It’s not built just for a few. It’s built for every cat parent who wants to care smarter, earlier, and with greater peace of mind.

“Having a pet should bring more joy, not more stress,” said the PETKIT engineering team, “With Crystal Duo, we’re giving cat parents the tools to detect early signs of discomfort before their cat can even show them.”

A Step Forward in Connected Pet Care

While PETKIT has previously introduced AI-powered innovations, Purobot Crystal Duo marks a meaningful leap forward in building a fully connected ecosystem for pet health. As AI capabilities continue to evolve, our goal is to synchronize insights across feeding, hydration, and litter routines—delivering a 360° view of wellbeing through one unified platform.

To us, innovation means nothing without empathy. This open-top design isn’t just a cosmetic change; it reflects a shift toward behavior-driven, health-focused pet care. Crystal Duo answers a real need expressed by cat parents: a solution that supports proactive monitoring, respects feline instincts, and fits naturally into everyday life. We listened, we engineered, and we delivered.

Rooted in technology, guided by care, and centered around the everyday lives of people and pets alike—this is smart pet care made real.

Making Preventative Care Accessible to Every Cat

As proactive care becomes the new standard in pet parenting, PETKIT remains at the forefront of innovation. With the introduction of Crystal Duo, the company expands its AI-powered product ecosystem. It already includes smart feeders, drinking fountains, and litter solutions, all working together to give pet parents a truly holistic view of their cat’s health.

“We started PETKIT with a stray cat, and we’ve never forgotten that every cat deserves better,” said W.K. Guo, founder of PETKIT, “With Purobot Crystal Duo, we’re bringing that vision to life—not just for some cats, but for every home.”

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of PETKIT’s promotions. Please refer to petkit.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.