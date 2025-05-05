Listen to Article

GreenPower Motor Company Inc., U.S. manufacturer of all-electric, zero-emission school buses, announced the delivery of three BEAST Type D electric buses to its West Virginia dealer for use in Grant County School District under Round 2 of the EPA’s Clean School Bus Program. Designed specifically as electric vehicles, the BEAST buses feature advanced safety and efficiency features, including fast charging and spacious, high-floor designs to enhance student safety.

GreenPower Announces Delivery of Three BEAST School Buses to Its Dealer for Grant County under EPA Clean School Bus Program

West Virginia Deployments Now Total 22 GreenPower School Buses

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va., May 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) (“GreenPower”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of purpose-built, all-electric, zero-emission medium and heavy-duty vehicles serving the cargo and delivery market, shuttle and transit space and school bus sector, today announced that three Type D all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission BEAST school buses have been delivered to its West Virginia dealer for the Grant County School District under Round 2 funding of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program (CSBP).

“GreenPower continues to manufacture and deliver its all-electric, purpose-built school bus products to its dealer in West Virginia and dealers across the nation for school districts in a timely manner despite the current uncertainties of public policy, tariffs and funding,” said Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. “This week’s delivery to our West Virginia dealer is for the second school district in West Virginia under the Clean School Bus Program since the contract with EPA was signed just four months ago and the federal funding became available in mid-March.”

Delivery of the West Virginia-manufactured school buses under the EPA grant was paused for a few weeks as part of the freeze on spending implemented by the Trump Administration as the new EPA team evaluated program spending. After the freeze was lifted, GreenPower’s first delivery to its dealer in West Virginia under the CSBP was for Kanawha County and today’s announcement represents the second set of buses under the award to Grant County. Calhoun County’s school buses funded under the CSBP will be the next delivery for GreenPower to its dealer.

To date, GreenPower has delivered 22 of its all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission school buses in West Virginia for deployment in school districts across the Mountain State, including 16 BEASTS and six Nano BEASTs. The deployments represent approximately one-half of the orders placed for West Virginia school districts that have installed charging infrastructure and are prepared to accept the buses.

As the leading purpose-built American manufacturer of EV school buses, GreenPower is the only all-electric OEM that manufactures both a Class 4 Type A school bus and a Class 8 Type D school bus. The BEAST is a purpose-built 40-foot Type D all-electric, zero-emission school bus with seating for up to 90 students. Designed from the ground up as an EV, it is a fully integrated structure that features a strong and corrosion resistant aluminum body made from extruded aluminum, manufactured by Constellium, seamlessly mated to a high strength steel Truss (bus) chassis. The complete flat floor design allows for adjustable track seating with no wheel wells in the passenger compartment, and the high floor keeps students out of the impact zone. Combined port charging is standard with Level 2 rates up to 19.2 kW and DC Fast Charging rates up to 85 kW, allowing for full charging in less than three hours.

