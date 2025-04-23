Consumers Energy Unveils its First All-Electric Bucket Truck

Consumers Energy has introduced its first all-electric bucket truck in Grand Rapids, Michigan, marking a significant step in its efforts to support the state’s electric vehicle (EV) transformation. This zero-emissions vehicle, built by International Motors and equipped with an Altec boom, reflects the company’s commitment to sustainability and reliable service.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Showing that electric vehicles come in all shapes and sizes to meet people’s needs, Consumers Energy is now serving customers with the company’s first all-electric bucket truck.

The truck will perform work in Grand Rapids to provide customers with reliable energy, and it represents yet another step in Consumers Energy’s commitment to powering Michigan’s EV transformation.

“We continue to see more EVs take to the road in Michigan, and it’s interesting to see how they arrive in different forms, from heavy-duty vehicles to school buses, to meet all sorts of needs,” said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy’s vice president of customer experience. “We want to provide an example to our customers who are making their own choices about buying EVs.”

The new bucket truck will soon be hitting the road in Grand Rapids and will be staffed by a specially trained team. Built by International Motors and equipped with an Altec boom, the truck is powered by a fast charger at Consumers Energy’s Grand Rapids service center and can travel up to 135 miles when fully charged.

Chris Laird, Consumers Energy’s vice president of electric operations, said he’s excited to see the bucket truck improve electric service to customers. The company’s Reliability Roadmap is a plan to reduce the number and length of power outages.

“We’re excited to see this vehicle help our customers who count on us for reliable, dependable energy,” Laird said. “Our traditional mission to serve customers isn’t changing, but we are changing the way we do that work. In this case, that means powering a durable vehicle with zero-emissions energy.”

Consumers Energy provides solutions that support Michigan’s EV drivers, including rebates for home and public charging through its PowerMIDrive program and a companion program, PowerMIFleet, that helps businesses electrify their fleets.

