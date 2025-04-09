Visitors to the Pro Football Hall of Fame can now experience the thrill of game day like never before, thanks to a groundbreaking new installation from Dragon Seats. The Cleveland-based leader in sideline technology has brought its cutting-edge, climate-controlled benches—used by NFL and top college teams—to the museum floor, offering fans an authentic taste of the action from the sidelines of football’s biggest moments.

Pro Football Hall of Fame and Dragon Seats Partner to Enhance Museum with Authentic, Immersive Sideline Experience

CLEVELAND, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dragon Seats, the industry leader in innovative sideline technology and solutions, is proud to announce the installation of its state-of-the-art climate-controlled benches inside the museum at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This exciting addition enhances the visitor experience by providing an immersive exhibit, creating an authentic feel of what it’s like to be on the sidelines of the biggest games in football history.

Immersive Sideline Experience

Now, fans of all ages can step into the game like never before—taking a seat on the same cutting-edge benches used by NFL and top college programs to battle the elements and maximize player safety and performance on game day. The immersive installation gives visitors a firsthand look at the technology that keeps players performing at their peak in extreme weather conditions.

“It is a tremendous honor for Dragon Seats to be featured in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, an institution dedicated to preserving the legacy of the game’s greatest moments,” said Frank Floyd, President & Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Seats.”This installation allows us to share the authentic sideline experience with fans, giving them a true sense of what it’s like to be on the field and further deepening their connection to the history of football.”

“The Pro Football Hall of Fame is dedicated to preserving the history of the game while bringing fans closer to the milestone moments from the most recent seasons,” said Jon Kendle, Vice President of Museum and Archives at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Partnering with Dragon Seats allows us to offer visitors a real-world glimpse into the game-day experience of today’s players and showcases the evolution of football technology.”

This collaboration underscores Dragon Seats’ commitment to elevating the game-day experience for athletes and showcasing the innovations that are shaping the future of football.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Dragon Seats’ promotions. Please refer to DragonSeats.com or profootballhof.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.