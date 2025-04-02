The NFL’s latest announcement involves changes to the first-down chains on the sidelines, which indicate how many yards remain for a first down. Instead of humans carrying the markers, the league is opting for Sony’s Hawk-Eye technology. The NFL is no stranger to the technology, which was extensively tested in the 2024-25 season.

An Efficient Alternative

Sony’s Hawk-Eye virtual measurement can spot the distance between the spotted ball and the line to gain. League executives are very optimistic about this announcement. They say it will speed up NFL officiating and add a level of precise decision-making.

“The NFL and Sony are integrating world-class on-field officiating with state-of-the-art technology to advance football excellence,” said Troy Vincent, executive vice president of football operations at the NFL. “Combining the art of officiating with Sony’s trusted Hawk-Eye system is a healthy recipe for success in our commitment to raising the standards of accuracy, consistency, and efficiency.”

He added, “Replay technology and data-driven insights from Sony’s Hawk-Eye Innovations aid us in advancing our efforts toward the future of football.”

However, the technology is not a total replacement. According to the NFL, it will serve as an “efficient alternative” to officials walking the chains onto the field when players are inches from the first down. The league says the chain crew will remain on the field in a secondary capacity.

Hawk-Eye Tracking

The NFL is deploying Hawk-Eye, which consists of six 8K cameras for optical tracking, in all 30 NFL stadiums and any venues overseas that host games. Using the 8K cameras, the system tracks the ball’s trajectory, and a computer determines its position. In addition to the NFL, Hawk-Eye is used in tennis for line calls and in soccer for offsides and goal-line technology. During MLB spring training, the league tested Hawk-Eye technology for a new Automated Balls and Strike (ABS) system.

The cameras have an incredible frame rate of 340 frames per second, allowing them to capture the ball’s extremely fast pace. Using the computer system, Hawk-Eye can create a three-dimensional visual of the ball and its location. For example, when an NFL official is notified of a measurement outcome, the stadium will display a virtual recreation of the call for the crowd to see.

Furthermore, the Hawk-Eye computers process the data captured by the cameras so quickly that the full operational process only takes about 30 seconds. For the NFL, that saves about 40 seconds from a measurement call with the traditional chains.

Neal Manowitz, president and COO of Sony Electronics, North America, said, “We look forward to providing more excitement to passionate fans as we help transform the game in ways that are only possible through the power of creativity and technology.”