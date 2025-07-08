Listen to Article

Lepro is celebrating Amazon Prime Day 2025 with discounts of up to 50% on its AI-powered lighting products. From July 8 to July 11, customers can save on popular items such as the E1 AI Permanent Outdoor Lights, ZB1 AI Smart Outdoor String Lights, TB1 AI Table Lamp, S1 AI LED Strip Lights, and B1 AI Smart Light Bulbs. Powered by Lepro’s proprietary LightGPM™ AI model, these products offer dynamic lighting personalization through voice, text, and music interaction.

Lepro Lights Up Prime Day with Up to 50% Off on AI-Powered Smart Lighting

LAS VEGAS, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Lepro, the AI lighting pioneer with over 30 million customers worldwide, is celebrating Amazon Prime Day 2025 with some of its best discounts across its most popular lighting series. From July 8 to July 11, Lepro is offering up to 50% off its advanced AI products on Amazon, including the acclaimed E1 AI Permanent Outdoor Lights, ZB1 AI Smart Outdoor String Lights, TB1 AI Table Lamp, S1 AI LED Strip Lights, and B1 compact smart bulbs.

Lepro’s product ecosystem is powered by LightGPM™, its proprietary large language model (LLM) trained on color psychology and lighting design theory. Each product delivers emotional context, mood personalization, and dynamic responsiveness through Artificial Intelligence, ushering in a new standard of how smart lighting can enhance everyday life.

Engineered for year-round brilliance, the E1 (available in 50ft, 100ft, and 150ft variants) combines RGB festivity with practical, tunable white light (2200K–6500K), housed in a fully weatherproof design. With AI-powered scene generation and DIY customization via unique Effect IDs (EIDs), E1 transforms voice or text prompts, such as “patio dinner,” into instant outdoor lighting masterpieces. The E1 series is now up to 41% off, with prices starting at just $89.99.

For creative expression and immersive environments, the ZB1 delivers flexible RGB-IC lighting with immersive music sync, customizable zones, and smart control compatibility. Built on LightGPM™ and LightBeats™, it turns music into vibrant visuals, syncing in real-time with rhythm and emotion. Each bulb is individually addressable for gradient effects and professional-grade ambiance. Now available for up to 36% off, starting at $44.79.

Inspired by planetary orbits, the sculptural TB1 is a desktop centerpiece that merges expressive modular design with personalized AI lighting. Whether you’re reading, relaxing, or listening to music, TB1 adapts in real time using voice-based cues and music-synced illumination. Now up to 36% off, priced as low as $57.16.

Lepro S1 is a vibrant, AI-controlled RGBIC strip light designed to create an overall dynamic ambiance. It interprets natural language prompts, such as “game night” or “relaxing evening,” to instantly generate customized lighting scenes and accent areas. S1 simulates a wide range of tones using RGB blending, perfect for immersive setups behind TVs, under cabinets, or around desks. Prime Day brings up to 43% off, with prices starting at just $16.99.

Compact, bright, and budget-friendly, the B1 Light Bulbs are a versatile solution for smaller fixtures. With support for RGB color tuning, scheduling, and smart app and voice control, it’s a simple way to add smart lighting anywhere. Now up to 50% off, with deals starting at just $9.99.

Founded in 2012, Lepro has grown into a trusted global leader in smart lighting, with innovations recognized by over 100,000 verified reviews in the U.S. market. Lepro is the first brand to apply LLM-based AI to lighting design, pioneering a future where your lighting understands your mood, your music, and your lifestyle.

From permanent holiday displays to intimate indoor moments, Lepro’s lighting solutions are built with UL/ETL safety certifications, smart connectivity, and AI-driven personalization, bridging functional need with expressive beauty.

This Prime Day, Lepro offers a new way to live with light. With deals of up to 50% off, now is the time to upgrade your environment with lighting that listens, learns, and responds.

SOURCE Lepro

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Lepro’s promotions. Please refer to lepro.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.