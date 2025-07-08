Explore Elegoo’s Prime Day deals on top-rated 3D printing products, including the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K and more.

Elegoo has announced limited-time Prime Day discounts on its popular 3D printing products, including the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K printer, the Mercury Plus V3.0 wash and cure station, and a variety of PLA filaments. The promotion, running July 8–11, spans multiple global markets and highlights Elegoo’s continued focus on precision, accessibility, and post-processing innovation in consumer 3D printing. Order Now on Amazon

Elegoo Launches Exclusive Deals on Bestselling 3D Printers for Prime Day 2025

SHENZHEN, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Elegoo, a rapidly developing brand in global smart manufacturing, is offering significant discounts on its best-selling products for Amazon Prime Day. Featured deals include the flagship Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, the versatile Mercury Plus V3.0 wash & cure station, and high-quality PLA series filaments. These promotions run from July 8 to July 11 and are available to users worldwide, making this Prime Day a true celebration for 3D printing enthusiasts.

Elegoo’s Prime Day deals – up to 28% off – include:

Saturn 4 Ultra 16K: Next-level precision and professional performance

The Saturn 4 Ultra 16K is a standout in this year’s Prime Day lineup, delivering unmatched detail and precision for demanding applications. Featuring a cutting-edge 16K mono LCD, it’s ideal for creators in gaming, dentistry, and design who require exceptional details. Enhanced by a smart tank heating system and AI-powered print monitoring, the printer ensures consistent, reliable results. Paired with Elegoo’s SatelLite slicing software and Matrix mobile app for remote management, the Saturn 4 Ultra 16K sets a new standard in 3D printing performance for users at every level.

US: 493.99 USD – 24% off

CA: 674.99 CAD – 20% off

DE: 512.99 EUR – 5% off

FR: 522.49 EUR – 5% off

ES: 493.04 EUR – 5% off

Italian users can get 25 EUR off the Saturn 4 Ultra 12K on Amazon, Elegoo’s bestselling resin printer, featuring a 12K LCD screen and the award-winning Tilt Release Technology.

Mercury Plus V3.0: High-capacity post-processing for cleaner, faster resin prints

The Mercury Plus V3.0 Wash & Cure Station is Elegoo’s latest all-in-one post-processing solution, designed to offer enhanced convenience and performance. Upgraded to V3.0 with a generous 7.5L cleaning tank, it’s easy to process larger models or multiple prints at once. It’s widely compatible with most LCD, DLP, and SLA 3D printers on the market, making it a must-have addition to any resin printing setup.

US: 149.98 USD – 25% off

Elegoo’s PLA filament series: unleash creativity with every print

Elegoo offers a diverse range of filaments to suit various printing needs. The PLA lineup includes Standard PLA, Matte PLA, and more. Matte PLA is especially ideal for home decor projects. As a top seller in the Amazon filament category, Elegoo filaments are known for their reliability and quality, inspiring creativity and innovation among 3D printing enthusiasts worldwide.

PLA filament:

DE: 45.59 EUR – 23% off

US: 39.99 USD – 17% off

FR: 16.99 EUR – 15% off

ES: 49.62 EUR – 10% off

Matte PLA filament:

IT: 49.51 EUR – 25% off

US: 43.99 USD – 17% off

For more deals, please visit Elegoo’s Amazon store.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Elegoo’s promotions. Please refer to elegoo.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.