A new MLB season is on the horizon. Opening Day 2025 is March 27, following spring training. This was a different preseason for the MLB, most notably featuring “robot umpires,” better known as the Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) challenge system.

While it doesn’t call every ball and strike (yet), the MLB tested the new ABS system during spring training. It’s important to note that the Triple-A Minor League used it for most of the season. The ABS system underwent years of testing throughout the minor leagues before testing began this year in the big leagues.

How it Works

It’s a step towards automated umpires, if we’ll ever get there, that is yet to be discussed. However, it’s an important innovation in baseball, although polarizing. Tradition is the backbone of baseball. Traditionally, humans have umpired. ABS is designed to challenge those human calls, in this case, if a pitch is a ball or strike.

As we mentioned before, it doesn’t call every pitch. Each team gets to challenge three pitches during a game. ABS, which uses Hawk-Eye technology, pinpoints where the pitch was in relation to the strike zone. The umpire makes the initial call, but if challenged, the game is stopped, and the pitch tracker is shown on the screen. Only the pitcher, catcher, or batter can make the challenge call.

According to Sports Illustrated, the ABS system was a success during the preseason, with only minor interruptions. Although fans and players generally gave the system positive feedback, others still question whether it removed the human element from America’s pastime.

Good news for those concerned with replacing a human umpire: We won’t see robot umpires during the 2025 season. However, the MLB testing it during spring training shows that the league is seriously considering implementing it. Still, the human element will still be there; some of their calls just may be challenged by a “robot ump.”

Each player is measured so that the ABS system can adjust each batter’s strike zone, which changes based on height.

When?

A question that has yet to be answered is, “When will the MLB integrate robot umpires or ABS?”

An article from the Herald-Tribune in Sarasota, Florida, suggests that the ABS system could be ready for the MLB by next season. The reporter, Doug Fernandes, stated in the article that the MLB will monitor a full season of Triple-A ball using robot umpires to determine if the system is suitable for the MLB.

The earliest that it would appear is the 2026 season.