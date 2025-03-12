Google is reportedly in talks to purchase AdHawks Microsystems Inc., a company that creates eye-tracking technology, for $115 million. The tech giant is apparently attempting to acquire the company because it’s trying to once again push headsets and smart glasses.

All Eyes on Eye-Tracking

According to a report from Bloomberg writer Mark Gurman, the people referenced have not been identified because the deal isn’t official yet. One of the sources mentioned in the article states the deal is in good standing and on track to be completed this week. The reported $115 million deal includes a $15 million payout based on targets that AdHawk meets, a common clause in tech acquisition deals.

Since its founding in 2017, AdHawk has developed all of the technology required for eye-tracking systems, including chips, hardware, and software. The Ontario-based company even developed glasses called MindLink, which can detect where someone is looking. Google is interested in this because of its push to develop smart glasses and headsets similar to the Apple Vision Pro.

Eye-tracking is a major component in Augmented and Virtual Reality, the heart and soul of virtual headsets. In addition, Google is no stranger to smart glasses. The company developed a device called Glass over a decade ago, only to discontinue it two years later due to a lack of interest.

Since then, Google has discussed getting back into the smart glasses scene with talks of AR glasses. Google also helped develop the Moohan headset with Samsung, which uses eye-tracking technology. In addition to this work with Samsung, Google has tested new smart glasses for a year, per the Bloomberg report, but nothing has ever hit the market.

In December, Google developed an operating system called Android XR that will reportedly work on the Samsung device and other potential developments. The system offers developers an opportunity to embed eye-tracking support, which reinforces Google’s efforts to purchase AdHawk. According to the sources in the Bloomberg report, AdHawk’s staff is expected to join the Android XR team after the deal is done.