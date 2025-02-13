Consumers Energy announced a new solar project in Michigan that would bring 220 Megawatts (MW) of renewable energy online by 2027. According to the energy company, work will begin in 2026. This project is part of Consumers Energy’s much bigger plan, the Clean Energy Plan.

Liberty Farms Solar

The new project is called Liberty Farms Solar. According to the company, it is projected to generate enough electricity to power 52,000 homes a year. Additionally, the project’s renewable energy will supply the company’s customers enrolled in its voluntary Renewable Energy Program.

“In addition to its environmental benefits, solar is cost competitive and provides reliable energy without the use of fossil fuel plants,” said David Hicks, Consumers Energy’s vice president of clean energy development.

The utility-scale solar project will be constructed in Kalamazoo County near Richland Township. “We appreciate Consumers Energy’s desire to work with us locally instead of seeking approval directly from the State,” said Bear Priest, Richland Township supervisor. “It’s important that we work together to develop a project that best fits Richland Township.”

Clean Energy Plan

Consumers Energy’s Clean Energy Plan “calls for eliminating coal as an energy source in 2025.” The company aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions through clean sources, including wind and solar. In solar energy alone, Consumers Energy wants to add around 8,000 megawatts to power homes and businesses across Michigan. As we stated before, the Liberty Farms Solar project will bring 220 megawatts of renewable energy to the state.

The Clean Energy Plan also includes modernizing the company’s power grid. Additionally, it increases battery storage to help stabilize the demand for electricity and deliver only the exact energy the state needs. With a flexible strategy, Consumers Energy says it “responds to emerging needs, adapts to changes, and embraces innovative technologies.”