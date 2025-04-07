We Recycle Solar, and Renewables.org are teaming up to launch a groundbreaking solar panel donation program that turns surplus panels into future recycling credits, benefiting businesses and the planet.

We Recycle Solar and Renewables.org Announce New Solar Panel Donation Program for Earth Month 2025

YUMA, Ariz., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — We Recycle Solar, Inc., and Renewables.org are launching an initiative for Earth Month 2025, making it easier and more rewarding for businesses to donate surplus, working solar panels and earn recycling credits in return. This new program helps solar asset owners, developers, independent power producers (IPPs), and manufacturers reduce disposal costs while supporting sustainable energy solutions that benefit global communities.

New Solar Panel Donation Program: A Win for Business and the Planet

Businesses can donate excess and receive recycling credits for future use. For every 10 panels donated, participants will earn one recycling credit, which can be applied toward future recycling services. This program offers businesses a cost-effective, sustainable solution while supporting responsible recycling practices through Renewables.org, which works on solar energy projects worldwide.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Renewables.org this Earth Month,” said Adam Saghei, CEO of We Recycle Solar. “By turning these solar panels into future recycling credits, we’re not just helping businesses save money—we’re accelerating the shift to a circular solar economy. This collaboration extends the life of solar technology and expands clean energy access to underserved communities.”

We Recycle Solar: Pioneering Responsible Solar Panel Management

We Recycle Solar is North America’s first and only vertically integrated organization focused on utility scale recycling and remarketing of excess, damaged, and end-of-life photovoltaic (PV) panels. The company aims to maximize the economic value of end-of-life panels, which are often landfilled, creating long-term environmental issues.

“With PV panel waste expected to exceed 78 million tons globally over the next 30 years, We Recycle Solar is positioned to enhance the U.S. solar value chain, ensuring that America remains a leader in the clean energy transition,” said AJ Orben, Vice President of We Recycle Solar. “Our goal is to make responsible solar panel management both easy and rewarding, while helping bring solar power to communities.”

Innovative Solutions to Maximize Sustainability

We Recycle Solar’s circular economy platform helps solar asset owners manage their panels responsibly and profitably. The company’s full-service decommissioning, proprietary data engine, and recycling processes ensure compliance with regulations while providing verified solutions for recycling and remarketing panels of all conditions.

Key services include:

Onsite decomposition: Full-service collection, shipping, and disposal of PV panels, inverters, racking, and other balance-of-plant elements.

Proprietary Data Engine: A database optimizing the recycling process by identifying the chemical and precious metal composition of secondary panels.

Remarketing and Resale Distribution: Maximizing the value of good-condition panels through We Recycle Solar’s global network.

Regulatory and ESG Assurance: Compliance with environmental regulations, providing visibility and data for companies’ Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) reporting.

We Recycle Solar has recycled or remarketed hundreds of thousands of panels, diverting millions of pounds of waste from landfills. This initiative is part of their commitment to advancing sustainable energy practices.

SOURCE We Recycle Solar, Inc.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of We Recycle Solar, Inc. or Renewables.org promotions. Please refer to werecyclesolar.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.