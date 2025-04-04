Installation is expected to start in the beginning of summer and finish by the end of summer.

Borussia Dortmund is one of the most well-known professional soccer teams in Germany. While the team scores goals on the field, it has sustainability goals off the field—in this case, on the stadium’s roof. The team and JA SOLAR, a photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturer, are teaming up to install the world’s largest stadium system of solar panels.

Sustainable Goals

According to Borussia Dortmund’s press release, the project will “generate reliable green electricity for the next 30 years, uniting two powerful partners with a shared commitment.”

The solar panel manufacturer will install 11,000 modules on the stadium’s roof. According to the release, the system will generate 4 GWh annually for Borussia Dortmund’s own consumption. As a result, the team expects the system to reduce its CO2 emissions by approximately 1,800 tons per year. In addition, the team claims that it will significantly improve the stadium’s “energy security and resilience.”

“We are very pleased about the partnership with JA SOLAR, which will play a key role in the planned renovation of the photovoltaic system on the roof of Signal Iduna Park. This collaboration underlines our commitment to sustainability and innovative technologies,” said Carsten Cramer, Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA.

He added, “With JA SOLAR’s modules, which will power the largest photovoltaic system on any stadium roof, we are setting the course for a more environmentally friendly future.”

The installation of the world’s largest rooftop PV module system complements Germany’s ongoing energy transition plan, Energiewende. Germany’s energy transition is the country’s decision to move towards renewable energy. The country’s Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action states that by the year 2050, 80 percent of its electricity will come from renewable sources. Additionally, the country set a target to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80-95 percent. The agency acknowledges that these are ambitious goals, but they are achievable.

