The first astronauts to orbit the Earth’s poles also took the first X-ray of a human in space.

Listen to Article

The first astronauts to orbit Earth’s poles returned to Earth about a month ago after a short trip to space. Recently, the video of the trip around Earth’s poles was released, and the view is breathtaking.

Orbiting Earth’s Poles for the First Time

SpaceX launched the Fram2 mission on March 31, sending the crew into a polar orbit aboard a Crew Dragon Spacecraft. The mission returned to Earth shortly after on April 4. SpaceX recently released a four-hour video of the mission, with incredible views of Earth’s poles. It was posted on the agency’s X.com account. You can see the stunning views in the video below.

Watch the extended, ~4-hour cut with additional views from the Dragon spacecraft flying over Earth’s polar regions during the Fram2 mission pic.twitter.com/WjK3ismJfK — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 4, 2025

Thankfully, the groundbreaking crew captured the videos and experience to share with the world. The video shows some of the highlights of the 3.5-day trip to space. Labeled the “Framonauts,” the crew witnessed sites no other astronaut has.

However, the crew wasn’t just there for the views; during their time in space, the Fram2 crew conducted 22 science experiments. According to a Space.com report, one of the experiments was the first X-ray of a human body in space, and another studied how mushrooms grow in microgravity.

Aboard the SpaceX mission was “mission commander” Chun Wang, a 42-year-old cryptocurrency investor and entrepreneur who chartered the free-flier mission with SpaceX.

Alongside Wang were Jannicke Mikkelsen, the mission’s vehicle commander, a 39-year-old cinematographer and director; Rabea Rogge, the vehicle pilot, a 29-year-old Arctic robotics researcher; and Eric Philips, the mission specialist and medical officer, a 62-year-old polar explorer.

Upon their return, post-flight experiments and observations focused on the crew’s recovery, readjustment to Earth’s gravity, and the effects of spaceflight on the human body.