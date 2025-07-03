The earliest fireworks display on Independence Day was in 1777, but fireworks date back to ancient China.

Fireworks have long been a symbol of celebrating independence in the U.S. every 4th of July. The tradition of setting off fireworks started on July 4th, 1777, during the first organized celebration of Independence Day, one year after the 13 colonies declared their independence from Great Britain.

While it’s a fun tradition to celebrate the red, white, and blue, the history of fireworks dates back even further than 1777 in Ancient China.

Experts are divided on the true individual credited with inventing fireworks, but largely agree on their origin in ancient China. However, the exact timeline of the invention is widely discussed amongst historians and experts.

Origin of the Firework

One prominent theory places the invention of gunpowder, a primary ingredient in modern fireworks, around the 9th century during the Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) or the early Song Dynasty (960-1279 AD). According to the theory, Chinese alchemists accidentally discovered it. The theory suggests the alchemists unintentionally combined charcoal, sulfur, and saltpeter, common ingredients for medicine, fuel, and food during this period. When ignited, the blend is highly flammable and explosive. Scholars believe that the early gunpowder was compressed in bamboo enclosures, leading to significant explosions.

A different theory focuses on an earlier, more basic form of modern-day firecrackers. This theory dates back even further, about 2,000 years ago, around 200 BCE, predating gunpowder. The theory suggests bamboo stalks were a natural form of firecrackers. Around this time, people would throw the bamboo stalks into fires. The trapped air inside the hollow stalks would heat rapidly, expand, and explode with a loud bang. It’s believed that the exploding bamboo warded off evil spirits, establishing a cultural example of loud noises in celebrations.

After the discovery of gunpowder, applications started to evolve rapidly. According to historians, explosive mixtures were compressed into paper tubes instead of bamboo stalks. During the Song Dynasty in the 10th century, the Chinese developed crude bombs and attached firecrackers to arrows. This practice was used against adversaries during military engagements. They refined the technology, eventually learning how to propel the explosives and guide them towards enemies, essentially creating the first known rocket.

While the theories above focus on gunpowder and military applications, a monk named Li Tian, who was from the city of Liuyang in Hunan Province, China, is widely credited with inventing the modern firecracker. During the Song Dynasty, he was believed to have developed controlled packaging for firecrackers with fuses.

A temple was later built in his honor in Liuyang. Every year on April 18th, people in China celebrate his invention by offering sacrifices and setting off fireworks.