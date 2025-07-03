Listen to Article

Tineco is advancing smart floor care with the launch of its most advanced model yet, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6. Featuring edge-to-edge cleaning, smart sensors, and high-heat drying technology, the device reflects the brand’s focus on innovation and everyday utility. Order Now on Amazon

TINECO LEADS CHARGE IN SMART FLOOR WASHING WITH BREAKTHROUGH TECH AND GLOBAL MOMENTUM

With Smart Innovation and Everyday Utility, Tineco’s Best-in-Class Floor Washers Are Changing How the World Cleans

SEATTLE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tineco, the global leader in smart floor care, is redefining the way people clean with its breakthrough floor washer portfolio – a smarter, easier alternative to mops, buckets and traditional stick mops with pre-moistened pads. With over 19.5 million units sold worldwide, Tineco continues to dominate the category it helped shape, delivering high-performance cleaning tools that meet the demands of modern households.

Unlike conventional tools, Tineco’s floor washers are designed to tackle daily messes with ease—simultaneously washing and vacuuming floors to remove spills, dust, grime, and sticky residue in a single, efficient pass. Perfect for busy families, pet owners, and anyone tired of the mop-and-bucket routine, Tineco’s intelligent floor washers bring next-level convenience to everyday cleaning.

Tineco’s latest innovation, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6, is the brand’s most advanced floor washer yet, featuring an ultra-slim brush head for true edge-to-edge cleaning, a lay-flat body that easily glides under beds, couches, and cabinets, and iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology that automatically adjusts suction and water flow based on mess levels.

It also features FlashDry™ Technology, which uses 158℉ fresh water to effectively dissolve stubborn stains and deep-clean from the pipe to the brush roller. The system then performs sealed drying at the same high temperature for powerful water extraction and a faster, more hygienic clean. The bi-directional rotating brush roller is fluffed and dried during the process, reducing odor and leaving behind a fresher environment, making it especially ideal for homes with pets or users sensitive to lingering smells.

To celebrate Prime Day from 8 to 11 July, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 will be available for a limited time at $349, reduced from $599, a savings of over 40% for shoppers looking to elevate their home cleaning routine.

