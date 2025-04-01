Fram2 is the first mission to fly over the Earth’s polar region.

On March 31, SpaceX launched the world’s first human space mission to a polar orbit. The Fram2 mission includes four astronauts from very diverse backgrounds, including a cryptocurrency entrepreneur and film director.

Fram2 Mission to Polar Orbit

Fram2 is the first human spaceflight to fly over the Earth’s polar region from low-Earth orbit. A cupola was installed on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft to allow the crew to observe the Earth at an altitude of 425 – 450 km. Additionally, the crew will study green fragments and mauve ribbons of continuous emissions.

According to SpaceX, the crew will conduct 22 research studies to better understand the effects of spaceflight on the human body. Interestingly, the agency says it will capture the first human X-ray images in space. In addition, the crew will study the impact of space flight on behavioral health.

The crew will reportedly conduct exercise studies to maintain muscle and skeletal mass in space. They plan to also explore the possibility of growing mushrooms in microgravity.

About the Crew

Aboard the SpaceX mission is Chun Wang, a 42-year-old cryptocurrency investor and entrepreneur who chartered the free-flier mission with SpaceX. Wang will act as the mission commander.

Alongside Wang is Jannicke Mikkelsen, the mission’s vehicle commander, a 39-year-old cinematographer and director; Rabea Rogge, the vehicle pilot, a 29-year-old arctic robotics researcher; and Eric Philips, the mission specialist and medical officer, a 62-year-old polar explorer.

Before boarding the spacecraft, the crew underwent 8 months of training to prepare for the mission. The Fram2 mission is expected to last about three and a half days.