The Corleo robot is a concept model with no production timeline, but Kawasaki hopes to deploy it by 2050.

Kawasaki unveiled its new Corleo robot at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025. The robot is hydrogen-powered and has four legs designed for users to ride.

Corleo Riding Robot

The Corleo robot has four legs that operate independently, providing the body with stability and balance while riding. Each leg operates individually, which allows the robot to take on rough and uneven terrain. The legs are powered by electricity, which the robot generates itself from the 1500cc hydrogen engine. Using hydrogen power, the robot has a sustainable powering element, leveraging renewable energy.

Kawasaki’s newest robot, which has a body composed of metal and carbon, is reportedly inspired by the company’s motorcycle designs. The “head” of the robot resembles the front of a motorcycle.

Instead of traditional motorcycle controls, the Corleo bot utilizes the rider’s body movements. For example, as its center of gravity shifts, the robot adjusts its steps accordingly. In addition, it uses a heads-up display (HUD) which provides real-time hydrogen levels, navigation, and movement stability, including weight distribution. ​

Kawaski’s unveiling video above shows the futuristic, rideable robot in various terrains including a rocky and snowy environment. In addition to the independent legs, the robot has rubber “hooves” that enhance its grip on both hard and soft surfaces, providing additional stability for the rider. Also shown in the video is Corleo’s ability to jump over obstacles. However, Kawasaki has not released specific performance metrics.

The Corleo is a concept model, lacking technical specifications such as speed, range, or battery life. The company wants to launch the robot by 2050 but has not provided a development timeline or availability details. While the Corleo is just a concept, it does give us a peak into the potential future of personal mobility.