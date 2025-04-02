RobotLAB revealed its first-generation humanoid robot, called BroBot, designed for scaling and deployment among several industries, including education, logistics, and hospitality.

The launch comes off the heals of LG and Marriott’s selecting RobotLAB to develop automated robots for hotels across the U.S.

BroBot

BroBot is designed to operate in “dynamic and unpredictable environments.” To do this, it is equipped with a hybrid analog-digital interface, autonomous task protocols, and situational awareness systems to perform essential duties with minimal supervision. In a press release, RobotLAB says BroBot’s design is “approachable and adaptable,” which allows it to integrate into structured workflows and high-traffic public environments.

“With BroBot™, we’re expanding the possibilities of human-robot collaboration with a focus on immediate usability and broad applicability,” said Bailey Lund, Project Manager for Humanoid Robotics at RobotLAB. “This platform is engineered to be simple to deploy, intuitive to operate, and impactful from day one.”

BroBot reportedly combines tangible interfaces with embedded decision-making capabilities to complete tasks, adapt to its environment, and perform basic human engagements. In addition, it has a modular architecture, which allows it to function without specific modifications.

Deploying BroBot

RobotLAB says they will deploy BroBot in three industries to start. First, it will be introduced in schools or educational environments that require flexible support. Second, it will be deployed in warehouses and industrial settings, a common environment for humanoid robots to perform repetitive and physical tasks. Finally, any hospitality or customer service environments make the partnership with LG and Marriott that much more important.

Key Capabilities

According to RobotLAB’s press release, these are BroBot’s key capabilities:

Autonomous Task Handling – Performs routine functions without continuous input

– Performs routine functions without continuous input Environmental Responsiveness – Adjusts behavior based on real-time contextual cues

– Adjusts behavior based on real-time contextual cues Industry-Agnostic Design – Compatible with multiple operational settings

– Compatible with multiple operational settings Ergonomic Interface – Requires minimal training for effective interaction

BroBot will go through a testing phase before a pilot program starts in the second fiscal quarter of this year. RobotLAB is optimistic that the humanoid robot can support the classroom with unconventional teaching methods, ease operational flow, or participate in warehouse logistics.