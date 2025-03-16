The United States is full of National Forests, these are some of the greenest.

As the weather begins to break during the transition from winter to spring, we all want to see some greenery. Based on information from the National Forest Foundation, we gathered a list of the top 5 greenest National Forests in the U.S. that are must-sees.

Rainfall plays a major role in a forest’s vegetation, and this list shows how much rainfall some of the greenest National Forests receive every year.

5. Pisgah National Forest

We start with the Pisgah National Forest, which receives just over 61 inches of precipitation per year, helping to feed its beautiful greenery. Located 23 miles from Asheville, North Carolina, the Pisgah National Forest comes to life in the spring when the foliage starts changing from the fall and winter colors to vibrant green. The Pisgah National Forest is a heavily sloped hardwood forest, which means it is made up of mostly deciduous trees, such as sugar maple, white ash, and American beech.

4. Idaho Panhandle National Forest

Nest is Idaho’s Panhandle National Forest. At its highest elevation, the Panhandle National Forest receives 70 inches of precipitation a year. Its dense, cool forests offer spectacular views of the mountains and valleys of southwest Idaho. Most of the greenery you’ll see here is the thick Evergreen forests that carpet its mountains. In addition to the National Forest’s greenery, it offers an abundance of wildlife and plenty of hiking trails.

3. Siuslaw National Forest

The Siuslaw National Forest is just over 85 miles south of Portland, Oregon. It extends from the Pacific Ocean into the west Coast Range Mountains and receives an average of 100 inches of rainfall every year in some areas. This Pacific Northwest (PNW) forest has luscious greenery, thanks to all that hydration. The Siuslaw is home to many trees, including Douglas firs, Sitka Spruces, and other conifers.

2. Tongass National Forest

Accumulating around 200 inches of water per year, the Tongass National Forest in Alaska is among the greenest National Forests in the U.S. Located just under 100 miles from Juneau, Alaska, the Tongass contains the largest remaining temperate rainforest on the planet. This forest is home to many beautiful trees, including Sitka spruce, cedars, and hemlocks.

1. Olympic National Forest

Rounding out our list of some of the greenest National Forests in the U.S. is the Olympic National Forest in the state of Washington. Surrounding the Olympic National Park, the forest receives about 220 inches of that PNW rain per year! Combined with rainfall and common trees such as Sitka spruce, western hemlock, and a variety of maple trees, the Olympic National Forest is one of the greenest in the United States.