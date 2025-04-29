Bird Buddy is adding more smart gadgets to capture the natural beauty in your yard.

Listen to Article

Bird Buddy, creators of the world’s first smart bird feeder, is launching two more innovative smart yard products that will bring you even closer to nature. The company just launched the Wonder Blocks smart modular habitat system for pollinators and the Petal AI-powered nature camera on Kickstarter.

Wonder Blocks

The Wonder Blocks system is modular, meaning it has several components, each compatible with the others. It’s designed to support our pollinators, including bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds. According to Bird Buddy, each component offers pollinators food, water, or shelter. There are three different options: the Wonder Planter, the Wonder Blocks, and the Wonder Blocks Pro.

Wonder Blocks, however, is Bird Buddy’s “core modular habitat.”

At its core, it includes a Bee Habitat—a safe and essential shelter tailored for solitary bees, some of the most efficient yet endangered pollinators. This space supports them through critical life cycle stages, offering a place to rest, nest, and hibernate.

Complementing this is the Bee Observatory, an innovative feature that allows users to mount a Petal camera inside. This enables discreet observation and learning from the bees’ hidden routines without disturbing them.

The Stream, a built-in micro water feature that provides vital hydration for pollinators while serving as a soothing visual centerpiece, adds to the ecosystem’s balance. Altogether, this habitat creates a harmonious environment that promotes pollination, education, and natural beauty right at home.

“Wonder Blocks is about more than just observing nature — it’s about understanding it,” said Franci Zidar, co-founder and CEO of Bird Buddy, in a press release. “Wonder Blocks support the pollinators our ecosystems depend on, and Petal lets you see and hear their stories unfold. This is conservation made accessible, emotional, and intelligent.”

These key components make up the Wonder Blocks system. However, the Wonder Blocks Pro is the only one that features The Frame, a magnetic trellis that can anchor key habitat modules, accessories, and the Petal camera.

Petal AI-Powered Camera

Speaking of the petal nature camera, it’s another new innovation from the company that created Bird Buddy. The Petal camera is designed to be the “center” of every setup. It’s a compact camera, powered by AI, that can identify up to 2,000 different species. According to the company, the camera captures the living beauty in your yard and “transforms those moments into narrated, documentary-style clips.”

Everything is connected, too. The Petal “seamlessly” attaches to the Wonder Blocks. However, it can mount independently anywhere nature is. An interesting feature of Petal is its “Nature Intelligence.” This feature can detect behavior patterns or environmental changes, such as “nesting or plant stress,” and deliver alerts to the user.

The new, innovative products are available for preorder on Kickstarter with shipping expected in mid-2026.