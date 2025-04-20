These varieties of plants that thrive in large containers, according to experts.

Experts recommend these varieties of plants that not only thrive in large containers but also add color, height, and visual interest to your garden throughout the year.

Azalea Autumn Starburst

Though not all azaleas are compatible with container planting, some dwarf varieties, like the Encore Azalea Autumn Starburst, can flourish in those conditions. This bi-color flower blooms from spring through fall and does best in full sun with well-draining soil.

“These larger plants are stunning in large pots, adding gravitas with their stature and bringing curb appeal that can be seen from the street,” says Kip McConnell, business development director for Southern Living Plant Collection.

Tuberous Begonias

This plant not only produces large, rose-like flowers, but they also bloom in a variety of bright colors, allowing plant owners to create their own custom floral arrangements within their planters. Doing best in bright but indirect sunlight, these flowers only need to be watered sparingly. Ensure you remove any flowers or leaves that appear to be wilting.

Dahlias

Available in a variety of colors and shapes, from low-growing varieties to large bloomers, these plants can grow between 1 and 6 feet tall and do best in full sun to partial shade.

“They are the late summer and fall garden divas and make exceptionally long-lasting cut flowers,” says Peggy Anne Montgomery, horticulturist with FlowerBulbs.com. “Pay close attention to the height on the plant tag. Smaller varieties are perfect for containers.”

Coppertips

Another excellent container variety, coppertips should be planted beneath your annuals in mixed containers. They can grow from 2 to 3 feet tall and do best in full sun to partial shade with well-draining soil.

“They put up tall, thin stems and leaves that will grow up through the containers’ annuals without crowding them,” says Montgomery. “Then, in mid-summer, they deliver a surprise of shocking red, orange, or yellow flowers to the delight of hummingbirds.”

Abelia

For a compact variety of this low-maintenance shrub, try Suntastic Peach Abelia. These plants bloom with white, pink, and green foliage and white tubular flowers. Growing from 2 to 3 feet tall, they also do best in well-draining soil and full to partial shade.

“Unlike many flowering plants that fade in the summer heat, abelia is a blooming machine, with continuous blooms throughout the summer into early fall,” says Linda Vater of Southern Living Plant Collection.

Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.