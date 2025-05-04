Here are some of the best patio plants and tips on caring for them.

The right greenery can add color, texture, and even fragrance to your outdoor space. But how do you choose the ideal varieties that will thrive under the unique patio conditions? According to Good Housekeeping, here are some of the best patio plants and tips on caring for them.

Croton

These tropical plants thrive in the full sun, filling your patio space with brightly colored leaves of yellow, red, pink, and green. They’re also low maintenance and only require watering once per week. Black stems or mushy leaves could be a sign of overwatering.

Dracaena

Another low-maintenance plant, dracaenas, also known as Madagascar dragon trees, thrives in bright, indirect sunlight. Their unique, sword-shaped leaves are also decorative, with red or purple edges. They could be used as a centerpiece on your patio table and transferred to a bigger floor container when they grow too large for a small pot.

Kalanchoe

This bright and colorful succulent variety is easy to grow, long-blooming, and thrives in bright, natural light – making it perfect for open-air patios with lots of sunlight. They can also be found in a variety of colors, including red, yellow, orange, and white, which can provide a splash of color and decor for your outdoor space. Ensure these plants dry out completely between waterings and are planted in well-draining soil.

Majesty Palm

Capable of growing up to 10 feet tall, the majesty palm is a tropical plant that thrives in bright, indirect sunlight. Not only would it thrive on your patio, but its size will make it an ornamental decoration. It will only need watering every two weeks and, since it’s a tropical plant, it could also be misted periodically.

Million Bells

Million Bells, also known as Calibrachoa, produces bell-shaped flowers that look like petunias. Perfect for hanging in baskets on your porch or patio, these plants do best in full sun and when fertilized once per month. The bright violet, pink, yellow, and red blooms also add a pop of color to your outdoor space.