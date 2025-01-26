Plant experts are sharing their insights about which trending varieties of houseplants will be hitting the greenhouse shelves in 2025.

Orchids

Paul Thompson, plant content creator and founder of Plant Me Paul, predicts that orchids will become a trending plant in 2025. Among popular orchids in 2025 is the Phalaenopsis Orchid, which is ideal for orchid beginners as it tolerates messy repotting, is easy to propagate, and blooms off and on throughout the year. Vanda Orchids are also popular this year, blooming with a bright purple hue and producing fragrant, long-lasting flowers.

“They’re so easy to find in grocery stores and more plant shops are carrying more cultivars than before,” he told The Spruce. “It will be a fun, new challenge to care for an orchid that isn’t your typical phalaenopsis.”

Hoyas

“I have a deep appreciation for my rope hoya. The vibrant green leaves create a lush atmosphere and the pretty pink blooms bring a touch of color to my space. It’s also so easy to take care of. I just love the way it trails down!” stated Mari Carrasquillo, vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Costa Farms.

Thompson and Ryan Lee, cofounder of Rooted, have also predicted that Hoyas will be a popular variety this year. These plants are easy to care for, adaptable to standard house temperatures and humidity levels, and can be displayed in various ways, such as a trellis, pole, bookshelf, or cabinet.

Pothos

“I love its stunning, large, fenestrated leaves that boast beautiful variegation. Each leaf is a piece of artwork,” stated Chaunce Dunbar, research and development manager at Costa Farms. “And one of the best things is that it’s low maintenance and easy to grow. It doesn’t demand constant attention, is quite resilient, and its adaptability makes it a great option for anyone.”

Justin Hancock, horticulturist at Costa Farms, also predicts Pothos plants will gain popularity in 2025, with some popular varieties including golden pothos, Lemon Top, and Shangri La. Though Shangri La pothos have been around for several years, they’ve recently become more widely available, which experts predict will make them more popular online.

Monsteras

Though monstera plants have remained popular for a few years, the trend is expected to continue this year. One beloved variety of this plant is the Monstera Thai Constellation, which is surprisingly easy to grow and can produce large, highly variegated, highly fenestrated leaves that instantly transform your apartment or house into a jungle.

Monsteras were difficult to obtain until late 2023, but this plant has also undergone increased production in the past few years. It’s now available at stores such as Costco and Walmart, making it more widely available and increasing its popularity.