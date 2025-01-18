Stay ahead of the curve as you cultivate your indoor garden with these houseplant trends predicted by experts for 2025.

Colorful Planters

“Planters in vibrant hues bring a playful energy to interiors and add personality to any plant display,” he says.

Ryan Lee, cofounder of Rooted, predicts that many plant owners will be repotting in colorful planters this year. If you don’t want to purchase new planters, make it a DIY art project and upgrade any existing plain terracotta planters using spray paint or stencils.

Cabinet Terrariums

Paul Thompson, plant content creator and founder of Plant Me Paul, shared with The Spruce that one of the latest houseplant trends is purchasing cabinets of various sizes and transforming them into terrariums. As this has already gained traction among influencers, Thompson predicts it will make its way into more homes this upcoming year.

Tiny Plants

Ideal for adding greenery and inspiration to small spaces, experts predict that tiny plants are going to be another big trend in 2025. Whether you live in a small apartment or big house, small plants also double as home decor items perfect for windowsills or as centerpieces.

Large Plants

Though large plants were also a trend last year, they’ll remain trending in 2025, according to experts. They remain popular due to their ability to simultaneously be a stylish statement piece in the home,e while many varieties of large plants are very easy to care for.

Low Maintenance Plants

Speaking of easy plant care, low-maintenance plants are another 2024 trend predicted to remain in 2025. Many plant owners don’t want to spend hours per week caring for their plants, and many plants, such as snake plants, pothos, and ZZ plants, are perfect for busy plant owners who aren’t home as often.

