Leviton® has launched the MD-ALTO, a cutting-edge overhead lighting solution from its Certolux® brand, designed to enhance both patient comfort and caregiver efficiency in modern healthcare settings. With features like a soft, end-to-end glow, adjustable lighting modes for clinical tasks, and an antimicrobial finish, this fixture caters to both patient well-being and medical needs.

Leviton’s Certolux® Launches New Patient Room Lighting Solution

Overhead luminaire delivers human-centric lighting for optimal patient comfort and caregiver efficiency

TORONTO, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Leviton®, through its Certolux® lighting brand, has introduced the MD-ALTO, a new overhead lighting solution designed specifically for modern patient rooms. Built to meet the ANSI/IES RP-29 standard, the MD-ALTO moves away from traditional compartmental or reflector-style lighting, by offering a clean, unified design that supports clinical tasks while creating a more comfortable environment for patients. This fixture represents the next step in lighting for healthcare spaces, combining functional performance with a streamlined, architectural look.

“With the MD-ALTO, we’ve solved the dual challenge of providing lighting that supports clinical excellence and fosters patient recovery,” said John Koo, Certolux North American sales manager. “This luminaire reflects our deep commitment to deliver certified performance and engineered versatility, without compromising on human-centered design.”

Inspired by the success of the Visioneering® ALTO, another Leviton lighting solution, the MD-ALTO continues a cohesive design across corridors, nurses’ stations, exam bays, ICU’s, over-the-bed patient spaces and behavioral health applications – enhancing visual continuity throughout healthcare facilities.

At just 3¼ inches deep, the MD-ALTO features a signature end-to-end ambient glow, delivering soft, calming illumination that enhances patient comfort while supporting visual well-being. When precision matters, a high-output exam mode activates shadow-free, focused illumination to assist healthcare professionals during clinical tasks. Optional reading lights, directed at the chest area, offer patient-centered visibility.

Engineered for adaptability, the MD-ALTO includes independently selectable CCT and CRI settings for both ambient and exam modes. Tunable white and BIOS options are also available, empowering designers and clinicians to tailor the environment based on time of day, patient needs or clinical task.

To enhance cleanliness and performance, the fixture features:

– A sealed IP64-rated germ shield, suitable for damp locations

– An antimicrobial finish

– A compact form factor that integrates seamlessly into modern care environments

The MD-ALTO is more than a lighting upgrade – it’s a transformation in how patient rooms look, feel and function.

For more information about Viscor® and the Certolux® and Visioneering® lighting brands, visit: https:www.viscor.com.

