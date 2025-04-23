In a significant move toward advancing AI in medical imaging, Mayo Clinic has partnered with Therapixel to integrate MammoScreen, an innovative AI-powered breast cancer screening tool, across its radiology departments. This collaboration marks a major milestone in the use of artificial intelligence to support radiologists in delivering faster, more accurate diagnoses, ultimately aiming to improve patient care and outcomes in breast cancer detection.

MammoScreen Breast AI Adopted by Mayo Clinic for Radiology Use

CHICAGO and PARIS, April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Therapixel, the developer of MammoScreen, an AI-based breast cancer screening software, announces that Mayo Clinic has procured licenses for the use of MammoScreen across its radiology departments. The software provides radiologists with AI-generated insights to support the interpretation of screening mammograms.

Therapixel previously participated in the MedTech Accelerator Program, a Mayo Clinic and Arizona State University Alliance for Health Care initiative designed to support early-stage health technology companies. Following internal evaluations, Mayo Clinic has licensed MammoScreen for use in its clinical workflow.

MammoScreen is designed to assist radiologists by providing decision support in the interpretation of screening exams, with the goal of enhancing diagnostic efficiency and accuracy.

“This license agreement represents a meaningful step in making our AI tools accessible to more radiologists and patients,” said Matthieu Leclerc-Chalvet, CEO of Therapixel.

