A startup called Superpower is launching a “super app” designed to help people better understand and care for their health.

The inspiration behind the Superpower startup began with the founders, Jacob Peters, Max Marchione, and Kevin Unkrich, and their personal struggles with the healthcare system. Peters spent $2 million on medical bills battling serious conditions, Marchione spent decades being misdiagnosed, and Unkrich lost a friend to a brain tumor just two days before he was scheduled for an MRI.

“There’s this big gap between the best of healthcare and what most people have access to,” Marchione told TechCrunch in an interview. “And we have believed for the past half a decade that for as long as that gap exists, someone or some company has to come along and close that gap. And six years ago, we didn’t think that was possible. Two to three years ago, when we started the company, we did realize it was possible with the advent of all sorts of new technologies such as AI.”

For $499, the startup provides biannual lab testing analyzing over 100 blood biomarkers across 21 categories. These tests, which can be conducted either at home or at one of Superpower’s 2,000 partner labs nationwide, provide a more comprehensive view of users’ health than a standard physical.

The startup’s web app analyzes the results alongside past medical records, genetics, and fitness trackers, using AI to create a personalized overview of your health. The app alerts users of any potential concerns and provides them with customized health advice and plans.

Superpower’s testing provides different insights on health, including hormone balance, nutrient levels, and mineral levels. It also evaluates metabolic health, which is linked to a variety of health risks, including neurodegenerative conditions, chronic illnesses, cardiovascular disease, and certain types of cancer.

The app also includes Superpower Score and Biological Age features that track overall health progress and identify areas of improvement. And, for an additional fee, members can get specialty tests, including a gut microbiome analysis and a Grail cancer screening, which can detect over 50 types of cancer before symptoms appear.

Members are given access to an integrated marketplace of healthcare service providers and a 24/7 AI and human hybrid concierge care team that they can message for personalized advice.

“This is really just where the journey starts,” Peters said. “So from here, Superpower becomes the new front door to the healthcare system, where, instead of dealing with the fragmented world of healthcare as it exists today, we bring everything under one roof so that people can effectively have, for the first time ever, a lifelong health partner.”