A new AI-powered blood test developed by scientists at the University of Southampton and biotech startup Xgenera could allow doctors to detect cancer long before symptoms appear.

Early Cancer Detection

The test, called miONCO-Dx, uses AI to analyze blood samples for tiny genetic fragments released by tumors. It’s currently being trialed in the UK’s National Health Service.

Using only 10 drops of blood, the AI-powered test searches for signs of 12 common and deadly cancers, such as ovarian, bowel, lung, breast, pancreatic, and certain brain tumors. Artificial intelligence analyzes microRNA from the blood, allowing the software to discern both signs of cancer and its location in the body.

Initial trials involved 20,000 patients and have shown a 99% accuracy rate. Next is clinical trials, which will involve 8,000 patients with the NHS.

“Innovations such as the mIONCO-Dx blood test offer an exciting new era in cancer detection,” said Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care, in an official press release.

“The NIHR is supporting initiatives such as these, utilising the latest technologies such as AI, to provide patients and the public with timely, accurate and easily accessible options.”

AI-Powered Benefits

In addition to early detection, the new technology could reduce the need for invasive diagnostic tests such as biopsies and colonoscopies. The test’s scalability could also free up valuable time and resources for health care professionals and systems under strain.

“This blood test has the potential to help us detect bowel cancer earlier and reduce the need for invasive tests,” said Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS England’s national medical director.

“The next step in this trial will now be vital in gathering further evidence on its effectiveness and how it could work in practice.”