The 2.4 gigawatt (GW) Sunstone Solar is the largest proposed solar and energy storage project. Oregon regulators just gave the project the green light. The Oregon Energy Facility Siting Council gave its final approval, allowing the developer Pine Gate Renewables to move forward with the massive solar storage facility in Eastern Oregon.

Mega Gigawatts

Oregon has 1.9 gigawatts of solar power storage facilities, meaning this project almost doubles that. The massive 1200 MW solar farm is paired with 1200 MW of energy storage.

The project includes 9.5 miles of transmission lines and advanced battery storage, enabling energy supply even on cloudy days. Because the U.S. has never seen a facility of this size, it marks a major milestone in the transition to renewable energy. Clean energy is a priority in Oregon, which has ambitious clean energy targets.

Like Rome, Sunset Solar will not be built in a day. Construction is expected to start in 2025, with full operation anticipated for 2028. Spanning approximately 7,000 acres, the facility is projected to power over 240,000 homes. Adding the battery storage units reduces power outages and fluctuations, crucial for stabilizing renewable energy grids.

Economic Benefits

The facility is projected to generate economic benefits, including jobs during construction and ongoing operations. Additionally, it will contribute to one of Oregon’s ambitious energy goals: sourcing 100 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2040.

“Oregon’s energy facility permitting process is one of the most rigorous in the entire country,” Pine Gate Renewables CEO Ben Catt said in a statement. “The recent unanimous permit approval is a testament to the way our team worked with stakeholders to provide a win-win for Oregon and the Morrow County community.”

Quick Facts

The largest solar power facility in the U.S. is the DeGiovanni Franklin Solar Plant in New Jersey, which has a capacity of 983 megawatts per hour.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, more than five million solar installations exist in the U.S.