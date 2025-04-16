Skullcandy launches Method 360 ANC earbuds with premium Bose sound, customizable noise canceling, and up to 40 hours of battery life.

Skullcandy has teamed up with Bose to launch its most advanced earbuds yet — the Method 360 ANC, combining premium sound, customizable noise canceling, and a secure fit using licensed Bose tech. Priced at $129.99 (intro offer: $99.99), the earbuds feature up to 40 hours of battery life, low latency audio, and Skullcandy’s signature Skull-iQ app integration. The launch was celebrated with a NYC event featuring Tony Hawk and top industry voices.

SKULLCANDY’S NEW METHOD 360 ANC EARBUDS FEATURE PREMIUM SOUND BY BOSE

PARK CITY, Utah, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Skullcandy, in partnership with Bose, is breaking barriers in personal audio with the release of Method 360 ANC – a premium true wireless earbud engineered for high-quality audio, advanced noise canceling, and everyday style.

Method 360 ANC launches at an MSRP of $129.99, but fans can get in early at a special $99.99 introductory price. Designed for those who want it all – sound quality, comfort, and design – without breaking the bank, this is Skullcandy’s most advanced audio experience to date.

“This product sets a new standard,” said Justin Regan, VP of Marketing at Skullcandy. “We’re launching at $99.99 because we want more people to hear what’s next. But make no mistake – Method 360 ANC belongs in the premium tier.”

Refined fit, redesigned experience: Method 360 ANC features an all-new slider charging case with a built-in O-ring clip, upgraded tactile finish, and up to 40 hours of battery life. The earbuds come with multiple sets of fit fins and gels that leverage licensed technology from Bose for a secure, ultra-comfortable fit and superior noise isolation.

Skullcandy Method 360 ANC with Sound by Bose technology is now available globally at Skullcandy.com (https://www.skullcandy.com/products/method-360-anc) and select retail locations. Consumers can choose from five unique colorways including Black, Bone, Primer, Plasma, and Leopard.

Technical Details Include:

– Sound By Bose technology – Industry-leading audio tuning and performance.

– Battery Life – Up to 40 hours when ANC mode is turned off (11 in buds, 29 in case). Up to 32 hours when ANC mode is turned on (9 in buds, 23 in case).

– Noise Isolating Fit – Ergonomic, ovalized design provides all-day comfort and a noise-isolating fit. Three different sized pairs of fit fins and three sets of ear gels, leveraging licensed technology from Bose, help ensure a perfect fit and block out unwanted sound.

– Adjustable 4-Mic Hybrid Active Noise Canceling – Next-level premium noise cancellation with customizable Stay-Aware mode options.

– Low Latency Audio – Provides an optimal experience for watching videos or playing games.

– Auto On/Connect and Wear Detection

– IPX4 Sweat + Water Resistant

– Skull-iQ App Compatible – Unlock Method 360 ANC‘s full potential with the Skull-iQ App. Choose one of 3 preset EQ settings or customize your own, reconfigure the button functions, adjust your Stay-Aware or ANC modes, and more.

– Rapid Charge – A 10-minute charge provides 2 hours of playtime.

– Clear Voice Smart Mic – Provides a reduction in background noise to ensure calls are crystal clear.

– Spotify Tap Compatible

– Preset & Custom EQ Modes

– Google Fast Pair

– Multipoint Pairing – Pair to multiple devices at once for seamless transitions.

– Natural Voice Sidetone for Calls – Counteract occlusion, allowing users to hear their own voice more naturally.

– Bluetooth® (v5.3) + LE Audio

Launch Event

Skullcandy debuted Method 360 ANC on April 15 during an exclusive event at Hall des Lumières in New York City, where brand partners, top creators, and leading tech and lifestyle media got a first look.

The evening featured on-stage appearances by Skullcandy CEO Brian Garofalow, Bose CMO Jim Mollica, brand visionary Bimma Williams, and skate icon Tony Hawk, who also headlines the campaign launching alongside the product.

“Method 360 is legit — affordably killer sound,” Tony Hawk, skate legend and Skullcandy brand ambassador.

SOURCE Skullcandy

