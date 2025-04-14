LG and will.i.am just dropped the new xboom by will.i.am audio lineup — featuring vibrant, balanced sound and built-in AI smarts. From the ultra-portable xboom Grab to the powerful xboom Stage 301, they’re available now on LG.com.

LG UNVEILS PRICING AND AVAILABILITY OF ‘xboom by will.i.am’ AUDIO PRODUCTS WITH SIGNATURE SOUND AND AI FEATURES

LG’s New Audio Lineup Delivers Balanced, Vibrant and Immersive Sound Powered by Innovative AI Features Including AI Sound, AI Lighting and AI Calibration

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LG Electronics (LG) today announced pricing and availability of its highly anticipated lineup of audio products created in partnership with multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur, will.i.am. All “xboom by will.i.am” audio products are professionally tuned by will.i.am, delivering the xboom signature sound – characterized by a more balanced audio profile that’s vibrant and immersive. The “xboom by will.i.am” line introduces a family of smart Bluetooth speakers – the xboom Bounce ($199), xboom Grab ($149), and xboom Stage 301 ($299) – all fortified with seamless AI capabilities for a next-level listening experience. The new audio lineup also includes LG’s newest earbuds, the xboom Buds ($109), for ultra-portable listening. The full selection of “xboom by will.i.am” products are now available to purchase at LG.com and LG-authorized retailers.

Additionally, for the first time ever, LG xboom speakers will feature a dedicated button that allows users to instantly connect to will.i.am’s RAiDiO.FYI platform. This unique feature offers users personalized infotainment content, curated by an AI-powered Radio Host. The RAiDiO.FYI feature is expected to launch later this year, with more details to be announced in the coming months.

The new xboom lineup is spearheaded by the xboom Bounce, which seamlessly blends exceptional audio quality with modern aesthetics. It brings portable sound to a new level with its built-in, up-firing passive radiators, dual dome tweeters and track-type woofer. The Bounce is capable of delivering high-frequency stereo with precise highs and an expanded soundstage, surrounding listeners with enhanced clarity and depth. The name “Bounce” comes from its up-firing passive radiators that visibly bounce in sync with the beat. It incorporates a versatile strap that enables users to hold the speaker securely in one hand, hang it on a hook, or place it on a tabletop. With a water and dust resistance IP67 rating, the xboom Bounce passed 7 military standard tests (See 1), and its robust built-in battery lasts up to 30 hours (See 2).

The xboom Grab is designed as a take-anywhere audio experience, pairing powerful sound with a compact, travel-friendly design. Despite its slim size, the Grab packs dual passive radiators positioned on both sides of the speaker for dynamic bass and lively sound. As the name “Grab” suggests, this speaker is easily held in one hand for use on the go. It can be placed in many orientations – standing upright, lying on its side, or securely nestled in the cup holder of a car or camping chair, or even in the water bottle cage of a bicycle. It also comes with versatile straps for securing snugly to an arm or slinging over hooks and handles. The Grab also boasts a water and dust resistance IP67 rating and offers up to 20 hours of battery life (See 3).

The xboom Stage 301 is perfect for those who want to turn any space into a vibrant stage. Whether for busking, karaoke, or any indoor or outdoor event, it delivers powerful sound that easily fills large areas. This speaker’s 6.5-inch woofer and dual 2.5-inch midrange drivers, provide rich, full-bodied audio that packs a punch. The Stage 301 features a built-in handle for easy carrying and a clever wedge design that allows flexible positioning for various setups – flat on its base, tilted back, or seated atop a tripod. Highly durable, the xboom Stage 301 has an IPX4 water resistance rating as well as a replaceable battery that lasts up to 11 hours, allowing greater flexibility and uninterrupted listening pleasure.

LG’s xboom Buds offer the unique sound identity of LG xboom by will.i.am – crisp, balanced sound with rich bass, midrange, and trebles. With graphene diaphragms for the drivers, the all-new earbuds deliver precise audio quality to elevate listening pleasure. Designed for comfort and stability, the ergonomic ear tips of the xboom Buds adapt to various ear shapes, while the unique stabilizing fin design provides a snug and stable fit on the go. It offers up to 30 hours of listening time with the support of its charging case, as well as an IPX4 water resistance rating that protects against splashing water.

For information on LG’s “xboom by will.i.am” lineup of audio products, visit LG.com.

