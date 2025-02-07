Sonos is reportedly getting into video streaming for the first time. Reports from The Verge suggest that the audio equipment manufacturer will release its long-awaited streaming box this year. According to the report, the streaming box is “deep into development.”

Sonos Streaming Box

According to an earnings call in the 4th fiscal quarter of 2024, Sonos planned to launch two new products. However, those plans were scrapped, and the company’s attention was directed toward fixing its app. It’s speculated that one of those devices that Sonos planned to launch was the streaming box, but nothing is confirmed.

Bloomberg reported in 2023 that the company was working on a streaming box codenamed “Pinewood.” According to The Verge, Pinewood is a flattened black square “slightly thicker than a deck of cards.” Originally, Bloomberg reported that Pinewood would run customers between $150 and $200. However, its sources say the streaming box would now cost between $200 and $400 instead. The Roku Streambar costs $130, while the Apple TV 4K with Wi-Fi costs $129.

The report also states that Sonos plans to combine major streaming services, including Netflix, Max, and Disney Plus, under a single unified software experience. It will reportedly feature an integrated Sonos Voice control and physical remote control with shortcuts for popular apps. Similar to a Firestick remote or other popular remote controls.

For those with expansive home theatres, the streaming box will apparently have multiple HDMI ports if users want to pair other devices with their TVs, such as gaming consoles.

Because of the problems with the Sonos app, which became extremely buggy after a major redesign last April, Sonos has committed to waiting until standards are met before releasing a product. Therefore, it’s reasonable to believe that the Pinewood streaming box is undergoing some serious testing before its release.