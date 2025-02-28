“Life’s Good When You Protect Wildlife.” This is the theme of LG Electronics’ annual Wonderbox Showcase, a 3D digital art competition for college-level students. At the face of the art competition, it’s college kids looking for a chance to showcase their digital artwork while getting some recognition; the winner’s work is displayed on LG’s Times Square Billboard in New York City. However, a much more important aspect of the showcase is raising awareness for at-risk species in North and South America.

College creatives are encouraged to submit their best original 3D anamorphic art that inspires a better future for the Earth and its many endangered animals. Through animations and the artists’ creativity, the competition highlights vulnerable species and their habitats.

Wonderbox Showcase

Not only is the competition designed to kickstart creative careers, but it also directly ties into LG’s partnership with The Americas, a 10-part nature documentary that supports animal conservation, and its ongoing partnership with the National Wildlife Federation.

According to LG, “These animations reveal moments of curiosity, wonder, and inspiration, recognizing that every species has a story to tell and a role to play in sustaining life on our planet.”

The competition is in its third year, and over those years, the Wonderbox Showcase has awarded $100,000 in money and prizes to student artists. Additionally, it has created opportunities for these student artists to jumpstart their careers and bring their vision to life while supporting a good cause in nature and wildlife conservation.

“Through the Wonderbox Showcase, we are not only celebrating artistic talent but also inspiring students to use their creativity as a force for good – championing environmental sustainability, protecting wildlife, and turning their visionary dreams into reality,” said Jeannie Lee, Director of Corporate Marketing for LG Electronics USA.

The top three winners will receive cash prizes and LG’s CineBeam Q 4K UHD Projector. First place receives $25,000, second place receives $10,000, and third place receives $5,000.

College-level artists currently enrolled in an accredited institution are encouraged to enroll through May 12, 2025.