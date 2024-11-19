Hosting for Thanksgiving can be a sweaty and stressful endeavor between cooking and entertaining. These innovative cooking tools can help make the process of preparing and serving food easier, leaving you to enjoy delicious food and time with your family and friends.

Dinner

Perfect for lasagnas or holiday casseroles, this Evenly Done Baking Pan is equipped with a thermal ridge design and central heating spine that’s designed to ensure that each dish is evenly done from the edges to the center.

For chefs worried about that Thanksgiving time crunch, tools such as this Progressive Veggie Steamer and Steam Boil Kettle will help you boil water and steam veggies quicker, freeing up space to prepare other dishes. Ambitious cookers who have too many dishes planned, and not enough cooking space can incorporate a Portable Induction Cooktop or Indoor Electric Grill to give themselves more cooking space.

Dessert

Preparing a variety of delectable dishes is made easier with these Less Mess Baking Sheets, which are available in a variety of sizes and shapes and are made to fit a wider range of baking trays. Take your dessert game to the next level with homemade ice cream with this Homemade Ice Cream Maker, Fondue Pot, or S’mores Maker.

Serving

Serve appetizers easily with the Less Mess Platter, a serving tray with a slightly curved edge that allows you to scrape any access dip off chips or other appetizers to help avoid clothing or carpet stains. Dishes can go from dinner servings to easy leftovers with the Perfect Plate, an eco-friendly plate that folds down the middle to instantly transform from a dinner dish into a takeout container.

Cleaning

For those hosting, the post-Thanksgiving aftermath can be time-consuming to clean between cooking and guest messes. This can be made easier with innovative gadgets such as the Oven Pro Cleaning Wand, which has a dual-sided design perfect for scrubbing or scraping hard-to-remove dirt or grease. The quick and efficient Dish Soap Dispenser and Kitchen Appliance Cleaning Brushes make it simpler to scrub dishes and pans of all shapes and sizes.