GIGABYTE has launched the AI TOP 100 Z890, a high-performance desktop PC now available in the U.S. and Canada. Designed for gamers and AI enthusiasts, it features the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K processor, NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 GPU, and powerful tools for managing large AI models and workflows.

TAIPEI , April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — GIGABYTE, the world’s leading computer brand, announces the launch of the AI TOP 100 Z890, a desktop PC tailored for both gaming and AI computing, now available in the US and Canadian markets. Designed to deliver extreme performance, the AI TOP 100 Z890 is powered by the Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K processor, the Z890 AI TOP motherboard, and the NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 graphics card, optimizing for AI workloads and high-performance gaming. Combined with the pre-installed Windows 11 operating system, users can access AI computing with a standard power setup and plug-and-play convenience.

At the core of the AI TOP 100 Z890 is an Intel® Core™ Ultra 9 285K CPU featuring built-in AI Boost NPU, paired with D5 Bionic Corsa technology-enhanced GIGABYTE 128GB DDR5 memory, and the GIGABYTE GeForce RTX™ 5090 WINDFORCE graphics card that supports NVIDIA DLSS 4.0 and Multi Frame Generation. The system also includes an ultra-fast AORUS Gen4 7300 SSD and a GIGABYTE 320GB AI TOP 100E cache drive offering up to 150x TBW compared to standard SSDs and ideal for high-volume data training. The cooling system plays a crucial role under heavy workloads, while the AORUS WATERFORCE II 360 liquid cooler and AORUS AC500G ST AI TOP chassis offer stable operation even under intensive loads.

The AI TOP Utility is a reinvented and intuitive software for managing AI workflows. Supporting memory offloading and fine-tuning for LLMs and LMMs up to 405B parameters, the software allows users to choose AI models with RAG, create datasets, track training progress via a real-time dashboard, and validate models. It also enables multi-node clustering via Thunderbolt and Ethernet, empowering users to scale performance as needed.

The GIGABYTE AI TOP 100 Z890 is built for gamers, developers, researchers, or AI hobbyists seeking a ready-to-go solution to gaming and AI computing. Visit GIGABYTE official website for full specifications and more information.

