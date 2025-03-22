General Motors and NVIDIA announced that they are collaborating to create custom AI systems to train AI manufacturing models for GM’s factory planning and robotics. To build these custom systems, they’ll use NVIDIA Omniverse with NVIDIA Cosmos, which are intended to accelerate physical AI for autonomous vehicles and robots.

In addition, GM will use NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, an autonomous driving platform, for future driving assistance systems and enhanced safe driving experiences.

Driving AI

“GM has enjoyed a longstanding partnership with NVIDIA, leveraging its GPUs across our operations,” said Mary Barra, chair and CEO of General Motors. “AI not only optimizes manufacturing processes and accelerates virtual testing but also helps us build smarter vehicles while empowering our workforce to focus on craftsmanship. By merging technology with human ingenuity, we unlock new levels of innovation in vehicle manufacturing and beyond.”

“The era of physical AI is here, and together with GM, we’re transforming transportation, from vehicles to the factories where they’re made,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “We are thrilled to partner with GM to build AI systems tailored to their vision, craft, and know-how.”

GM will reportedly use NVIDIA Omniverse to create digital twins of assembly lines for virtual testing and production simulations. This includes training existing robotics platforms. For example, GM will train the platforms on material handling, transport, and precision welding. The main goal is to increase manufacturing safety and efficiency.

GM will also build “next-generation” vehicles on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, to develop and deploy safe autonomous vehicles at scale.