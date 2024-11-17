Even if you haven’t given your whole house a solar makeover, adding these solar-powered accessories can make your outdoor space more innovative and environmentally friendly.

This waterproof solar light can illuminate anything from your driveway to your garden. It can be installed as a single or double sconce, and each kit comes with two solar panel lights, one mounting bracket, and hardware. The light automatically turns on at night and is motion-detected, turning two times brighter when sensing movement.

This solar fountain will cool down your garden and provide local birds with a welcome pool in which to splash around. The 3.5W solar power fountain uses panels with high solar energy conversion efficiency and requires no additional batteries. The fountain contains two rotating nozzles, four double nozzles, and four vertical nozzles that can be swapped out to create different water feature styles.

Equipped with a multifunctional LCD screen, this solar-powered chicken coop door is automatic and has four different modes, including a timer and a sensor. It offers three power supply modes: Solar-Powered, Plug-Adapter, and built-in 4000mAh Battery. It also includes sensitive detection, which causes the door to bounce and attempt to close again if it detects a chicken beneath.

From hiking a trail to working outdoors, the solar-powered backpack can charge your devices and is equipped with an anti-theft lock. It’s made of Shore-Tex™️, a unique Solgaard fabric made of 100% recyclable materials. Lifepack also contains four secret passport/card pockets, an integrated USB port for convenient charging, and several pouches of varying sizes for a wide array of storage capabilities.

This solar-powered irrigation system has a timer that allows you to set a specific watering schedule. The timer includes both times (5 minutes, 10 minutes, etc.) and intervals (1 day, 5 days, etc.). This method of watering is also more efficient as it gets directly to the plant’s roots, preventing less water waste due to runoff or evaporation. Perfect for those living in warmer climates, plants with higher watering needs, or even if you want to keep your plants watered while on vacation.

The Sport-E hybrid solar oven can cook food during the day and/or use 12V electricity to cook at night or indoors. This unique oven is vacuum insulated to stay cool on the outside while heating to 350 degrees Fahrenheit on the inside, allowing you to cook in hot weather without overheating.

This tiny robot is solar-powered and weather-proof and helps you weed. Differentiating between plants and weeds by height, the wheels are designed to kill pre-emergent weeds while the string trimmer removes sprouted weeds. The Cornell School of Agriculture proved the device to be as effective as hand-weeding.