Ulefone unveiled its lineup of AI-fueled durable smartphones at CES 2025. These smartphones can survive extreme conditions while delivering unique features such as thermal imaging and night vision capabilities.

Set to be released in March 2025, the Ulefone Armor 28 Ultra Series is the first to feature the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipset, making it the first AI-enabled rugged smartphone in its class. The Armor 28 Ultra includes the inaugural dual AMOLED display, a Sony IMX989 1″ main camera sensor, and a massive 1TB storage capacity.

Another model on display at CES 2025 was the Armor 28 Ultra Thermal Version, which is equipped with next-gen AI-powered Thermal Imaging capabilities. Also containing the ThermoVue T2 chip and an independent ISP, this version offers a notable increase in image quality and detail.

The built-in FLIR Lepton thermal micro-camera detects infrared light from objects above absolute zero, which is invisible to the naked eye, and translates that into an image on the phone’s screen. The phone camera and accompanying app feature the latest in image processing, analytics, report generation, and capture options.

The phone’s thermal imaging technology has many uses, from allowing users to diagnose leaks, electrical issues, wilderness survival, and mechanical maintenance to detecting the location or health of pets. The thermal imaging feature can work in less-than-ideal conditions such as smog, darkness, glare, and dense smoke, while the phone’s night vision feature allows users to capture detailed photos and videos in low-light conditions.

Though durable phone cases are not a new innovation, this phone is built to be durable on its own. As demonstrated at CES 2025, the phone can survive water, dust, accidental drops, and extreme cold. From outdoor adventurers to the more accident-prone phone users, Ulefone models provide an alternative to the standard delicate models on the market.