Scout Motors is bringing back a classic car brand.

1960 International Harvester announced its first all-purpose vehicle, the Scout 80 pickup truck. Throughout the early ’60s, the car manufacturer rolled out several Scout models; some sold well against Jeeps. However, in 1966, Scout’s real competition was the Ford Bronco. Legend has it that the early Scout vehicles inspired Ford to develop the Bronco.

Production continued throughout the ’60s and ’70s with several Scout lineups, new models, and upgrades. However, production took a hit nearing the early ’80s. Finally, in 1980, Scout production stopped.

In 2022, a new chapter started when Scout Motors arose with a vision to create a new lineup of Scout models. Showcased at CES 2025, the Scout Traveler SUV and Terra pickup truck sustainably approach a classic ride.

Scout Traveler and Terra

The Scout Traveler is one of two models that is revamping the Scout brand in a modern way. While Scout Motors’ new models are electric and built for a modern lifestyle, the brand says they carry the same traits that made the original iconic: bold, rugged, and resilient. “Just like those who drive them,” the company says.

The traveler goes beyond electricity. While Scout Motors says the pure electric SUV model has a 350-mile range, the Scout range extender extends that. A gas-powered generator gives the vehicle a 500-mile range on vehicles equipped with this feature. In addition, the SUV is built for the adventurer. The SUV fits up to six people with additional cargo space and storage options.

“The Traveler SUV is for the daily driver who, come Saturday, isn’t afraid to head off-course,” the company says. “Offering front and rear locking differentials, 4-wheel drive, and a durable body-on-frame platform, you’ll blaze your own trail, however rough it may be.”

The newly branded Scout vehicle goes heavy duty with the Scout Terra pickup truck. Sustainability remains at the core of this model. There is a fully electric option or a range extender option that includes gas and extra mileage.

Initial production is expected to start in 2027, meaning the Traveler and Terra will be marketed as 2028 models. However, this is based on current projections, and the timeline is subject to change.