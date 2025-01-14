At CES 2025, Kubota showcased a range of autonomous and high-tech vehicles and equipment designed for the agriculture and construction industries. It also announced its vision for the future, which includes offering more customer solutions such as diverse powertrain options, seamless access to data and analytics, improved connectivity, and advanced automation.

Based in Osaka, Japan, Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, including tractors, construction equipment, lawn and garden equipment, hay tools, and other performance-matched implements, to the North American market. The variety of products displayed across the specialty agriculture, residential, and construction sectors is designed to provide the right technological capabilities for each customer.

“What you need to know about Kubota is that we develop solutions with our customers in an innovation cycle that never ends,” said Todd Stucke, President of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Senior Vice President of Kubota North America. “That all starts with observing and listening to our customers. From there, we design and build solutions to help our customers overcome their challenges. And we’re never entirely done because we continue to iterate over time and continue the cycle, always listening, and always improving.”

Among the items on display included Agri Concept 2.0, an electric tractor concept offering data, AI, automation, and electrification as a choice of powertrain for when you want to drive and autonomous when you don’t. Kubota’s Smart Autonomous Sprayer is a fully autonomous chemical sprayer that identifies pests and sprays with precision, reducing product use, labor, and chemicals in the field.

Winner of the Best of Innovation in the Industrial Equipment and Machinery product category is KATR, Kubota’s all-terrain, four-wheeled robot that’s designed to autonomously maintain a level cargo on uneven terrain as it handles a variety of versatile tasks. Our Tomorrow’s World Today representative attending CES also spotted Kubota’s Electric Excavator which is a zero emissions, quiet electric excavator that reduces ventilation, noise, and emissions allowing for work at night, in residential areas, or indoors.

Also on display was the Hydrogen Engine Genset, which performs like portable power diesel models but has a quiet, clean hydrogen engine. The company’s Smart Plant Imager and Flash also use advanced robotics and hyperspectral imaging cameras to capture real-time plant data, insights, and analyses of plant health.

These advancements follow the technology trend in the farming industry, with recent advancements including AI-powered robots that monitor fields and identify diseased plants.

“At Kubota, we believe that truly listening to our customers drives innovation in every aspect of what we call the ‘Work Loop,'” said Brett McMickell, Chief Technology Officer of Kubota North America. “The Work Loop—an essential cycle of assessing, analyzing, and acting—has always been fundamental to effective task management. With the integration of advanced sensors, AI-driven analysis, networking protocols, automation, and robotics, we are enhancing this cycle to be more seamless and efficient than ever before.”

Tomorrow’s World Today representatives are attending and covering CES 2025 with the latest news, updates, and innovations.