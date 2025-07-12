Kimalu was operated on to remove cysts from the top of her head.

Kimalu, a beluga whale at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium, has become the first beluga to recover from general anesthesia after an operation.

Kimalu Survives Surgery

Having lived at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium for her whole life, Kimalu was being operated on to remove cysts on the top of her head. The keepers who work there know her well, so they quickly spotted something wrong during her daily check-ins with the team.

According to IFL Science, experts performed some tests, including a CT scan, which isn’t easy to accomplish with an animal that weighs over 1,000 pounds. The scan’s results meant that surgery was necessary in order to help Kimalu and determine how the cysts formed.

“There is no playbook for anesthetizing a beluga and taking her into surgery, so we leaned on our deep understanding of Kimalu as an individual and our incredible network of experts both here at Shedd Aquarium and beyond to guide this procedure,” said Dr. Karisa Tang, vice president of animal health at Shedd Aquarium in a statement.

“Not only did we succeed in helping Kimalu, but we also made history for beluga whales along the way.”

Approximately 30 experts, including human surgeons and veterinary specialists, supported the surgery. Because of the beluga whale’s unique biology, including the squishy head where the operation was taking place, those undertaking the surgery weren’t sure whether Kimalu would respond to the anaesthesia or if she would wake up afterwards.

“There were moments when it felt like we were all holding our breath simultaneously,” said Dr. Tang. “This experience is a memory that will stay with me for the rest of my career.”

Keepers attempted to help her wake smoothly by being present with her as she roused and playing noises from the rest of Shedd’s beluga pod for her to wake up to. Afterwards, Kimalu was lifted into a recovery habitat so that experts could monitor her as she healed.

“Her recovery will take time and is still not a guarantee, but we believe this procedure has already provided great relief for Kimalu from the discomfort the cysts were causing,” said Dr Tang. “Right now, Kimalu gets to set the pace for her healing, and we will follow her lead.”