LILA’s AI-powered composter reduces the effort of composting to the simplicity of a trash can.

LILA showcased its AI-powered LILA Composter and LILA Mini at the Inspired Home Show 2025. The composter is easy to use: Simply add food scraps to the corresponding lid, and LILA’s artificial intelligence will develop Category A compost in only 7-14 days.

The product also neutralizes odors at the source using its aerobic composting process alongside its powerful internal filtration system.

Reducing the effort of composting to the simplicity of a trash can, LILA can process anything, including meat scraps, egg shells, coffee grounds, veggie scraps, and more. LILA claims that its “advanced technology combines natural microbes and aerobic decomposition, no need for any additives like filters, microbes, or substrates.”

LILA’s high-quality, organic fertilizer is certified Category A compost that can be used without restrictions. The clear and detachable internal storage container also allows users to monitor and maintain the composting progress.

The device is also designed for energy efficiency, with advanced sensors and smart heating cycles that use less energy than traditional food recycling systems. Built for noise-free operation, LILA also offers continuous air purification, which eliminates harmful gases and unpleasant odors from the home.

The company also has a mini version of its composter called the LILA Mini, which has a space-saving design that’s perfect for smaller apartments. Tomorrow’s World Today reporters attended the Inspired Home Show and saw the AI-powered product in action.