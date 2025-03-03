Bamboozle debuts its innovations in composting and sustainable housewares at the 2025 Inspired Home Show.

A brand specializing in stylish and eco-friendly kitchenware, Bamboozle is showcasing new products that combine sustainable materials and home design. Committed to reducing toxins and environmental impact without sacrificing style, the company’s booth features three displays: Bamboozle Housewares, the Bamboozle x Martha Compost Bin, and Astrik, the cutting-edge material revolutionizing home products.

Tomorrow’s World Today reporters attended the Inspired Home Show in Chicago and captured the company’s new innovations in action.

“As consumers become more conscious of what goes into their homes, we’re seeing an undeniable shift toward sustainable, non-toxic materials,” said Avi Greenstein, President of Bamboozle. “This year at the Housewares Show, we’re not just showcasing products—we’re demonstrating a future where style, functionality, and sustainability coexist seamlessly.”

Bamboozle Housewares Collection

The Bamboozle Housewares Collection is made with the company’s signature bamboo fiber-based designs and is entirely made of Astrik. The products range from serveware to kitchen essentials such as bowls, which are now also available in a range of new colors.

The Bamboozle x Martha Compost Bin

Designed to combine Martha Stewart’s signature style with Bamboozle’s commitment to sustainability, this design features a filtering lid to minimize odors. It also includes a light bamboo handle, French country-inspired design, and neutral tone which makes the product appear as a stylish home decor piece.

Astrik

Astrik is a groundbreaking bioplastic alternative made entirely from plants and ground bamboo. It combines the durability of wood, the versatility of plastic, and the sustainability of raw plant materials. And, unlike traditional plastics, it’s also fully biodegradable at the end of its life cycle. The material is also heat-resistant and completely compostable.