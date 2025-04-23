xAI’s Grok chatbot has a new feature called Grok Vision that tells you what’s in your view. The chatbot now answers your questions about what’s in your view via your smartphone.

Grok Vision

xAI announced Grok Vision’s launch on Tuesday, April 22. It allows a user to simply point their phone at a point of interest and ask questions about it. It could be anything from signs to products or documents. As the camera moves across the things in front of you, Grok responds in real time. Reports say that the new feature will be available on all iOS devices through the Grok app. However, it’s not yet available for eager Android users. There is no word when it will be available for these devices.

The new feature is reportedly similar to the “vision” features on OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

In an “X” post, the official Grok account wrote, “I am all ears (and eyes). Share your world with me.”

The announcement mentioned the launch of multilingual audio and real-time search in Grok’s voice mode in addition to Grok Vision. According to reports, the multilingual feature responds to users in several languages, including Hindi, Spanish, and Japanese. The voice search feature allows you to speak into Grok, and the chatbot will retrieve the latest and “freshest” information in real-time.

However, these features are only available to SuperGrok members for $30 a month. It’s still unclear if they will remain subscription-only features.