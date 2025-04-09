Samsung announced that it’s adding Google’s Gemini AI technology to the home robot Ballie. A new partnership with Google Cloud brings generative AI to Samsung’s home assistant robot.

According to a statement from Samsung, the Gemini generative AI will allow Ballie to engage in “natural, conversational interactions,” including greeting people at the door, personalizing schedules, setting reminders, and more.

Adding AI to Ballie the Robot

“Through this partnership, Samsung and Google Cloud are redefining the role of AI in the home,” said Yongjae Kim, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “By pairing Gemini’s powerful multimodal reasoning with Samsung’s AI capabilities in Ballie, we’re leveraging the power of open collaboration to unlock a new era of personalized AI companion—one that moves with users, anticipates their needs, and interacts in more dynamic and meaningful ways than ever before.”

In addition, Ballie will reportedly use Gemini’s multimodal capabilities to process and understand audio and voice, visual data from its camera, and sensor data from its environment. Using this technology, the home robot can adapt its behaviors and responses in real time. For example, a user could ask Ballie for advice, such as asking it, “Ballie, how do I look?” and it will give style recommendations.

Gemini also reportedly enhances Ballie’s reasoning to help the user manage their health and well-being. Samsung says, for example, Ballie could use Gemini’s grounding in Google Search to give tailored advice if a user tells the robot they feel tired. It will search for recommendations from trusted sources on how to get more exercise, improve their energy levels, or monitor their sleep patterns.

The announcement follows last year’s integration of Gemini on Google Cloud into Samsung’s Galaxy S24 smartphone series. According to the statement, the two companies are exploring how to bring generative AI to a wider range of devices.

“With Gemini on Google Cloud, Samsung is demonstrating how to deploy generative AI at scale, integrating it directly into the heart of their popular products,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud.