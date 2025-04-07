Exactech has launched the next generation of Predict+®, an innovative machine-learning tool designed to predict outcomes in shoulder replacement surgeries. This advanced clinical decision support system leverages clinical outcomes data, CT images, and machine learning algorithms to provide patient-specific predictions for both anatomic and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. By streamlining the preoperative process and incorporating patient-specific inputs, Predict+ aims to offer more personalized and accurate predictions, improving patient satisfaction and decision-making in shoulder surgery.

Exactech Unveils Next Generation of Predict+®, the First Machine Learning Tool for Predictive Outcomes in Shoulder Replacement Surgery

GAINESVILLE, Fla., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Exactech, a global medical technology leader, announced the launch of the next generation of Predict+®, a pioneering, evidence-based clinical decision support tool that leverages clinical outcomes data, CT images and machine learning algorithms to deliver patient-specific outcome predictions for anatomic and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty.

The latest iteration of Predict+, available now in Europe and Australia, is fully integrated into the most recent version of the Shoulder Planning App, which now features osteophyte removal tools, automated joint measurements and an improved user interface. The integration of Predict+ transforms clinical decision-making by streamlining the process and reducing manual inputs. This advanced clinical outcomes-based decision support tool enables greater personalization of machine learning based predictions by automatically incorporating multiple patient-specific inputs directly from the Shoulder Planning App, including joint measurements and several implant size and type selection details.

“Exactech is leading the industry in AI orthopedic applications, and we are proud to release the next generation of Predict+, the world’s first machine learning based clinical decision support tool for shoulder arthroplasty,” said Exactech Senior Vice President of Extremities Chris Roche. “We originally developed this evidence-based tool in 2020 to help surgeons more accurately predict the improvement that an individual patient could achieve after anatomic and reverse total shoulder arthroplasty. The next generation of Predict+ further advances the preoperative consultation process by seamlessly incorporating additional patient-specific inputs directly from the Shoulder Planning App to improve the personalization of the predicted outcomes. We are proud to be setting the standard and advancing patient care like never before.”

Being able to accurately show patients the clinical outcomes that they can achieve, from short-term to long-term, helps both the surgeon and patient align on what to expect after shoulder arthroplasty. This enhanced alignment of actual and expected results should improve patient satisfaction with treatment.

“I have used Predict+ for many patients and find it to be very accurate in giving patients a realistic expectation of what improvements they can aim for after their shoulder replacement,” said Malin Wijeratna, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Northampton General Hospital in Northampton, UK. “The integration of CT planning into the Predict+ software streamlines my clinical workflow and will enable surgeons to offer truly individualized outcomes, and I see it becoming an integral part of the decision-making process with patients.”

Pierre Abadie, a shoulder surgeon at the Clinique du Sport in Bordeaux-Mérignac, France added, “Predict+ is a fantastic consultation tool for fostering strong patient relationships to achieve the common goal of functional improvement. During preoperative consultations, it helps define the clear objectives, involving both the patient and surgeon in the process. Postoperatively, Predict+ enables progress tracking, ensuring a structured approach to rehabilitation.”

“By integrating Predict+ into the preoperative planning software, Exactech is now able to leverage image data to further personalize each patient’s clinical outcome predictions,” said Exactech Vice President of Machine Learning Vikas Kumar. “Image-data is essential for comprehensive patient assessment. By combining clinical data with image-data, the integration marks a significant evolution for Predict+, one that will improve the quality of outcome predictions over time.”

For more information about Predict+ and the company’s Active Intelligence® ecosystem of smart solutions that empower surgeons with precise, data-driven insights and cost-effective solutions, visit www.ExactechAI.com.

Note: Predict+ has not received FDA marketing authorization.

