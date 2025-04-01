Transforming Pain Care with Machine Learning

A groundbreaking study by Toronto General Hospital’s Transitional Pain Service and McGill University researchers demonstrates how machine learning combined with the Manage My Pain (MMP) app can predict chronic pain outcomes with 79% accuracy. By analyzing diverse patient-reported data—including pain records, daily reflections, and medication use—the MMP app enables personalized care plans and early interventions to reduce long-term disability. This innovation highlights the transformative potential of digital health tools in revolutionizing pain management globally.

Groundbreaking Study Demonstrates How Combining the Manage My Pain App and Machine Learning Can Predict Pain Outcomes

TORONTO, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A groundbreaking study published in JMIR Medical Informatics unveils how the integration of ManagingLife’s Manage My Pain (MMP) app and machine learning techniques can accurately predict clinical outcomes for patients suffering with chronic or post-surgical pain. The research, led by Anna M. Lomanowska, PhD, Scientific Associate with the Transitional Pain Service (TPS), and James Skoric, PhD Candidate from McGill University, marks a significant advancement in personalized pain management.

– The study applied machine learning techniques to data collected from 160 patients receiving outpatient care at the Toronto General Hospital’s Transitional Pain Service (TPS).

– The TPS, pioneered at the Department of Anesthesia and Pain Management at Toronto General Hospital, is a global leader in comprehensive multidisciplinary pain management.

– Improvements in pain interference were predicted with a 79% accuracy using logistic regression with recursive feature elimination trained on MMP data.

– The approach used self-reported data collected through the MMP app, including pain records, daily reflections, and clinical questionnaire responses.

– Key findings reveal that all forms of data captured by the MMP app, not just clinical questionnaire responses, play a pivotal role in predicting patient improvement.

The MMP app provides an innovative solution for managing chronic pain by collecting patient-reported data, including pain records, medication use, daily reflections, and clinical questionnaires. This key data helps the TPS care team communicate more effectively with their patients, monitor progress, tailor individualized treatment plans, and optimize interventions.

The app also offers patients self-management strategies and resources to help them manage their pain between visits and after transitioning back to community care.

Chronic pain affects approximately 1 in 5 people worldwide, making it one of the most prevalent and challenging conditions to assess and manage. This groundbreaking research demonstrates the power of combining digital health tools like the MMP app with machine learning to actively assist clinicians in predicting patient progress and improving treatment outcomes.

“Personalizing and tailoring pain care is essential for treatment success” said Dr. Hance Clarke, MD, PhD, FRCPC, Director of the Transitional Pain Service. “By predicting the trajectory a patient is on, we can intervene earlier and ensure that clinical resources are matched to patient need and reduce long-term pain disability.”

“This study highlights the potential of combining patient-reported data with machine learning,” said Anna M. Lomanowska, PhD, Scientific Associate with the Transitional Pain Service. “This approach provides valuable insights that can enhance treatment strategies and enable personalized care for individuals suffering from chronic pain.”

SOURCE ManagingLife